What is Wi-Fi Direct and how do you use it on Android?
The list of settings and features on our Android smartphones is quite extensive and most of them either just fly by unnoticed when we see them, or we willfully ignore them. Wi-Fi Direct has been one of those, but we'll explain to you what it is and why you should use it. Here's how to set it up.
What is Wi-Fi Direct?
When someone mentions Wi-Fi most people will immediately think of surfing the internet, but there's more to it than just that. Wi-Fi Direct is a certificate of the Wi-Fi Alliance, which includes over 600 members such as Apple, LG, Intel, Microsoft, and Dell. A host of devices these days are Wi-Fi Direct compatible - most notably Tablets, Laptops, Digital Cameras. The Samsung Galaxy S (launched in 2010) was one of the first smartphones to include this feature, and as of Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, all Android smartphones have this feature included natively.
Wi-Fi Direct can be seen as a sort of second-generation Wi-Fi, as it allows compatible devices which do not have their own internet connection, to establish a mutual connection with ones that do (Hotspots, modems or routers). Thanks to Wi-Fi Direct, you can build up a wireless network between multiple devices. In addition, you can use Wi-Fi Direct in combination with Miracast to screencast onto another device with a display. The newest generation of Wi-Fi Direct is also NFC compatible.
Why would you use Wi-Fi Direct?
As mentioned above, Wi-Fi direct allows devices without their own internet connection to connect to one which does. In the case of Android Smartphones and devices, you can connect them and quickly transfer files without the hassle of cables. So, is Wi-Fi Direct just a glorified version of Bluetooth? Well, yes and no. The advantage of using Wi-Fi Direct over Bluetooth, is that the Wi-Fi range and transfer speeds are significantly higher than those of Bluetooth. So in short - use Wi-Fi Direct if you want a better way to send files from one device to another.
How to set up Wi-Fi Direct
Every Android smartphone that uses Android 4.0 and above has Wi-Fi Direct functionality (bar some very rare exceptions). While the systems' user interfaces might vary, setting this functionality up is relatively simple and unified across all devices. Wi-Fi Direct does not natively support file transfers at the moment, so you will need to install a third-party app. We recommend "Send Anywhere".
To turn on Wi-Fi Direct, go into Settings -> Connections -> Wi-Fi then tap on the Wi-Fi Direct tab at the top. Your smartphone will start scanning for devices that you can connect to.
Unlike with Bluetooth, there is no button or anything that you need to tap to turn Wi-Fi Direct on. Wi-Fi Direct is enabled the moment you have a stable internet connection. This doesn't mean that Wi-Fi Direct is on all the time. Your smartphone only starts scanning for nearby devices to connect to when you tap on the Wi-Fi Direct tab.
Important: You also need to turn on Wi-Fi direct on your laptop, television, printer, or whichever device you are connecting to as well as having activated it on your smartphone using the steps above.
Can two MacBook laptops print with Brother DCP-L2530DW without connecting with a USB cable? Both laptops have internet connection.
Hi. Some friends say when connected to a device with wi-fi direct, standard wi-fi connection will be lost. I searched for it . There are some articles saying it depends upon the wi-fi card on the phone. It means some phones will use both connections simultaneously without any problem but for some , they won't work together. What is the situation and how can I be sure if any phone runs both connections together. And if there is a list of phones with this property, where can I find the list ? Please help.
WiFi direct needs a password to connect where do I find it on my Samsung blu ray DVD player so I can connect to my phone
Why won't my Android power G7 do wifi-direct
Where are these items stored
2 Motorola smartphones
1 Samsung tablet
2 HP computers
2 HP printers
I am going to test Wi-Fi direct and see what I experience. Upon reading this article, Wi-Fi direct is similar to Bluetooth, but in order for it to work? all devices must have Wi-Fi direct enabled.
When it comes to the printers, I assume your smartphone(s) will connect to the Network via Wi-Fi direct utilizing the connection with a printer on a computer (something tells me this article is going to need a follow-up that elaborates on things).
I wish everyone good luck making things work today 👍
Yes wifi direct needs to be on for all devices - I have a brother wifi printer which requires the app to be downloaded which loads a printer plug in.
I have used WiFi direct since its introduction, I use it to swap between tablets and phone, sending media to the TV, printing on my WiFi printer. I have also used it very successfully between laptop and phone/tablet.
It's a great feature.
Peace 🖖
Which app is beather than all them about Wifi-Direct?
Can we integrate another protocol into wifi-direct for further security
Reading these comment it becomes increasingly unclear to which wifi printer (not yet bought) my households smartphones (android, windows), laptops (iOS, android) or computers (osX) will connect! How about the next step: do all need a separate driver in order to print?
No you should not need any "driver" whilst using Android - a driver is a Microsoft legacy feature.
I have an S7 Edge phone. When I did the steps above, my phone said there are "no connectable devices found." I am in a room with my Pavilion laptop, my husband's Lenovo Flex 5 laptop, a ScanSnap scanner, and a Brother printer...all with blue tooth. Why am I not connecting to any item? Thank you!
Wifi-direct is completely different from Bluetooth, I believe the article has featured an addendum that tells us to turn on the Wi-Fi direct feature all of our electronics (laptop , desktop , etc) in order for your S7 Edge to acknowledge it ; I believe the theory of this article is if one of your devices already has an established network with a printer? then wifi-direct should give you the same network access to the printer.
I am going to test this wifi-direct utilizing 2 Motorola smartphones, 1 Samsung tablet, 1 HP desktop, 1 HP laptop and 2 HP printers (I will post experience later tomorrow). 👍
So what about PCs? How do I use Wifi Direct to interface with a PC and transfer files? Who cares about transferring files between two Android devices anyway? Maybe some do, but phone to PC (Windows-based) seems like the much more important issue. Someone on Quora claims that this might actually be impossible. I would post a link but I'm prohibited. The Quora post is titled, "How can I use Wi-Fi Direct to transfer files between an Android phone and a Windows 10 laptop?" That is precisely what I want to know, too.
Can someone help with more info? I'm completely befuddled why there is SO LITTLE information about this.
Tested it between 2 different devices (different brand) connected to different wifi networks and both of them with PC. Works flawlessly
For some stupid reasons, wifi direct can be used as faster bluetooth only between devices of the same brand. Example: Works when both are Samsung devices or both are LG devices. If it's between 2 different brands, file transfer is impossible such as between an LG & a Samsung device. This is so inconvenient in the modern world of today. Google should have forced manufacturers to use a standard wifi direct compatible with all brands and slowly killing Bluetooth!
Ah - thats quite interesting - well test this in the office and let you (and the other readers) know what we found
While vendor inconsistency is occasionally a problem with all sorts of networking equipment, I spent a couple of hours today testing several apps, communicating via wifi direct on a Nexus 6P (Huawei,) Pixel XL (HTC,) Motorola RAZR HD, and a Samsung Galaxy S4. I wouldn't say that everything was rock-solid, but many things were.
I think it'd be great if this article provided a bit more detail on how wifi direct actually functions and what it does and does not support. (eg. does turning it on disable an existing wifi connection? Is all functionality of tcp/ip supported? Is it routable?)
That's actually not true. I transfer stuff from my old LG to my Galaxy S8 all the time via wifi direct. I'm not sure where you got this idea from.