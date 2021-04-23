Poll of the week: What are your favorite (weird) Android/iOS apps?

If you are a frequent NextPit reader, you are probably aware of the fact that I am the one that usually scours the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store and app repositories looking for mobile apps and games for my weekly 'apps of the week' column . And while I haven't said it loud, I am surprised to see weird apps that are weird for another reason. For being actually popular!

Let me give you an example. On NextPit's French domain, one of the top-ranked articles on Google and with very good traffic is a selection of the best compass apps from 2019. BUT WHY? I am at a loss as to why are so many people interested in compasses?

This piqued my interest and this week I want to know from you, our readers, what are the strangest Android and iOS apps or games that you love and have installed on your phone?

Are you a fan/adopter of a strange app niche?

First of all, we need to lay the groundwork and identify the more subversive minds among us, those gold diggers who venture out to download betas and other early access apps to find the rare gem that no one else is paying attention to.

I want to know if you have an unspoken preference, a fetish for a certain type of app that breaks from the mainstream norm of messengers, to-do lists and other note-taking apps.

Are you a fan of weird apps? Yes. Because I like to think outside the box

No. Who is still testing new apps in 2021? (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

What are your favorite weird/niche apps?

Come on-you've done the hard part, your app coming out. But I want to go further, if you don't mind. I really want to know what kind of out-of-the-box apps you like in particular. It could be a category or it could be a specific app. That app may have real utility or it may not have any utility at all.

What matters to me is to know your choice and especially the reasons behind it. I want to understand trends that I don't understand, like the "Mafia" type game fad (or meme) in late 2020 that I still can't explain to this day.

I've listed a few examples below, but my list is light years away from being exhaustive. So I trust you not to focus too much on the survey itself. NextPit is not INSEE or IFOP, in this week's polls, it's mostly your opinions and explanations in the comments that interest us, more than the stats.

So I invite you, as always, to participate in the comments. To be honest, I even hope that some of you will give me ideas for future selections of applications that I would never have thought of.

What are your favorite weird/niche apps? Weather apps with weird features

Compass apps

Animated gun, lighter or glass of beer apps

Farming simulators

Mafia games

Survivalism apps

Apps that remind you to drink water (Multiple selections allowed) View results VOTE!

Do you find the Play Store and App Store catalogues lacking in originality?

I often install Android apps that a student on the other side of the world has developed in his spare time and without resources. I see an interface that could use a little more care but that clearly shows that it's a passion project. All this reminds me of when I still had a gaming PC in college and installed random early access games on Steam.

While many of the apps on app stores these days are not of great quality – sometimes we also stumble upon a rare gem that is definitely worth a second look (and an eventual download)

Do you share this sentiment? Do you believe that that the apps available for download these days lack originality?

Do most apps on Android and iOS App Stores lack originality? Yeah, I'm sick of productivity apps

No, the selections are quite varied and are renewed

I haven't installed a new app since 2015 (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Thank you in advance to all those who will participate in this poll. As always, I really invite you to explain your choices and develop your reasoning in the comments. It's the debate that's interesting, more than the numbers. And finally, I wish you a good weekend and hope to see you next Monday to discuss the results.