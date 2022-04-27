Tech & Community
NextPit

The new night photo king? Vivo teases X80 Pro phone

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Benjamin Lucks
NextPit Vivo X60 Pro 5G ben camera
© NextPit

Vivo has announced the global launch of the Vivo X80 Pro via Twitter. As if the manufacturer did not know that we can read Chinese news here as well (say nothing!), there are reports about the flagship's specs at the same time. We will probably get to see a new night-photo king on May 8.

NextPit Logo white on transparent Background
NEXTPITTV

TL;DR

  • Vivo announced the global launch of the Vivo X80 Pro on May 8, 2022.
  • Features like a 1/2-inch telephoto sensor with 12 megapixels and gimbal stabilization look exciting.
  • What else? Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 80-watt Quick Charging, and LTPO AMOLED panel.

Several times a year, manufacturer Vivo adds new models to its flagship series. While you can safely leave the X70 Pro aside since it is less powerful than the Vivo X60 Pro that we tested, a successor is already on the waiting list. The Chinese manufacturer announced the launch of the Vivo X80 Pro on Twitter on May 8, 2022.

Since the phone has already been unveiled in China, we can already roughly estimate what we will see on May 8. In China, you can choose between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. Quick Charging with 80 watts and an LTPO display with an adaptive refresh rate between 1 hertz and 120 hertz are also included. Like its predecessors, however, the camera setup, in particular, looks exciting.

Large sensor + 12 MP + gimbal = ?

As Notebookcheck quotes from the social media platform Weibo, there is a really interesting camera setup in the X80 Pro. While the main camera already looks promising with 50 megapixels on a 1/1.3-inch sensor and a fast lens with f/1.57 aperture, zoomed photos could look especially good.

Because in combination with Vivo's own gimbal camera, the manufacturer is supposed to use a 1/2-inch Sony IMX663 sensor with 12 megapixels. The lens used is said to offer 2x magnification, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with 5x zoom is available as an alternative. For ultra-wide-angle shots, there is a 48-megapixel sensor, also in 1/2-inch format.

So, on paper, a particularly strong camera setup that uses large sensors all around. We will find out how good the results are and how expensive the phone is on May 8. The Vivo X80 Pro will be launched in China for the equivalent of around 800 dollars.

 

Via: Notebookcheck Source: Notebookcheck

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing