The new night photo king? Vivo teases X80 Pro phone

Vivo has announced the global launch of the Vivo X80 Pro via Twitter. As if the manufacturer did not know that we can read Chinese news here as well (say nothing!), there are reports about the flagship's specs at the same time. We will probably get to see a new night-photo king on May 8.

Vivo announced the global launch of the Vivo X80 Pro on May 8, 2022.

Features like a 1/2-inch telephoto sensor with 12 megapixels and gimbal stabilization look exciting.

What else? Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 80-watt Quick Charging, and LTPO AMOLED panel.

Several times a year, manufacturer Vivo adds new models to its flagship series. While you can safely leave the X70 Pro aside since it is less powerful than the Vivo X60 Pro that we tested, a successor is already on the waiting list. The Chinese manufacturer announced the launch of the Vivo X80 Pro on Twitter on May 8, 2022.

Since the phone has already been unveiled in China, we can already roughly estimate what we will see on May 8. In China, you can choose between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. Quick Charging with 80 watts and an LTPO display with an adaptive refresh rate between 1 hertz and 120 hertz are also included. Like its predecessors, however, the camera setup, in particular, looks exciting.

Large sensor + 12 MP + gimbal = ?

As Notebookcheck quotes from the social media platform Weibo, there is a really interesting camera setup in the X80 Pro. While the main camera already looks promising with 50 megapixels on a 1/1.3-inch sensor and a fast lens with f/1.57 aperture, zoomed photos could look especially good.