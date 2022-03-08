Another foldable phone on the way: Vivo X Fold to be unveiled soon

The Chinese market will soon get a new foldable smartphone! A new leak from the East revealed the first technical details of the Vivo X Fold. The manufacturer wants to attack the growing market for foldables in China. However, it is not yet known whether there will be an international release.

A leak containing the first information about the new Vivo X Fold is circulating on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The leaker Digital Chat Station provided information about the possible visual and the camera setup of the upcoming foldable. All signs are pointing to a heated battle in the foldable phone segment, at least in the Chinese market. After the Oppo Find N and Honor Magic V, Vivo is now preparing to enter the field.

The design is very reminiscent of other foldables that are already available in Europe and the US. The manufacturer relies on the "passport" design that you know from the Galaxy Z Fold 3, for example. You can open the smartphone and use an 8-inch OLED QHD panel inside. The screen has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. According to the leak, a curved OLED screen with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels is found on the outside. The panel measures 6.7 inches and also has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Thus, at least the outer display is on par with some top models.

Quad-camera and Snapdragon SoC?

The foldable smartphone is said to have a quad-camera system. This is said to work with a main camera with 50 megapixels. The ultra-wide-angle sensor is supposed to have 48 megapixels and according to previous rumors, two telephoto lenses are installed. This is a particularly strong camera setup for a foldable, even though the focal lengths of the telephoto cameras are not yet known.

There is also no information about the processor in the Vivo X Fold. Only some rumors suggest that the manufacturer uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Considering that most flagships phones in China use the same SoC, there doesn't seem to be alternatives for it. There is no information about the exact performance and memory specs yet.

The 4,600 mAh battery is supposed to be rechargeable with 80 watts and wirelessly with up to 50 watts. Vivo has not confirmed the connectivity yet, but the spec sheet reads like we can assume that we will also find standards like 5G and Wi-Fi 6.

According to the rumors, Vivo wants to introduce and release the Vivo X Fold in its home market as early as March 2022. However, it is not known at this point whether an international release will take place.

Do you find the Vivo X Fold exciting and would like to see a release in the West? Let us know in the comments!