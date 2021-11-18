Update for iOS 15.1.1 fixes annoying bug on iPhones 12 and 13

Yesterday, Apple released the important update for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 . The highlight of the iOS 15.1.1, however, is not regarding new features, but rather fixing annoying bugs in the latest models of Apple's iconic series. Below, you check out what to expect from this update.

TL;DR

iOS 15.1.1 is an update for bug fixes, but it comes with a considerable size of 1.44 GB.

The main change occurs in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 devices.

The update has been available since November 17.

The new iOS version weighs 1.44 GB / © NextPit

iOS 15.1.1 brings an important fix for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 families. Both devices were experiencing a bug that caused calls to drop. If this was the case with your phone, we advise updating the system right now.

The last iOS 15 upgrade happened three weeks ago, when Apple finally released the SharePlay feature for FaceTime on compatible devices.

In parallel, Apple is also working on iOS 15.2, still in beta. Among the expected new features are playlist search in Apple Music and the ability to bulk rename tags in the Reminders app. There will also be new features for Apple Arcade.

If you have not installed the update on your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, go to Settings > General > Software Update >Download and Install the new version.