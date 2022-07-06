Ultrahuman smart ring with metabolic biomarker launched

After launching the M1 glucose biomarker , Ultrahuman has expanded its lineup with a new smart ring. The Ultrahuman Ring features real-time metabolic biomarkers and is designed to work in tandem with M1 fitness tracker . The ring can also be used as a standalone wearable to measure different health and fitness metrics.

TL;DR

Ultrahuman launched its first smart ring with biomarker and health sensors.

The smart ring is designed to be paired with the M1 glucose wearable.

The Ultrahuman Ring will cost $299 while pre-ordering early gets you discount.

First smart ring with biomarker

Ultrahuman wants to let you know that monitoring body vitals is not enough. Unlike the M1 biomarker that uses interstitial fluid to determine your glucose level through a needle, the smart ring comes with a non-invasive and custom biomarker. We have yet to find out specifically how it's possible for the company to label its first ring as a metabolic biomarker device.

Similar to Oura's Ring, there is no blood oxygen monitoring function present, but an array of sensors is available. The device boasts both HR and HRV heart rate tracking along with advance sleep and body temperature monitoring. There is also a movement index that provides insights into your MET activity.

Ultrahuman Ring tracks different stages of sleep and MET activity / © Ultrahuman

The Ultrahuman Ring is made from titanium material with tungsten carbide coating. It makes the ring robust enough for different activities such as weightlifting and swimming. Both weight and water-resistant rating are still undisclosed. Four different colors are offered including black, grey, silver, and gold. You can also customize the size when you order the ring.

Battery and pricing of Ultrahuman Ring

In terms of battery life, the Ultrahuman Ring is rated to last up to 6 days depending on your usage. Users can download the Ultrahuman app through Apple's App store or Play Store for Android.

Ultrahuman is running early bird pricing for its Cyborg army and regular customers where discounts are available up to $100 when you pre-order starting tomorrow. The regular price of the smart ring is $299 while shipping will start in September continuing on to December 2022.

With smart rings offering more accurate heart rate monitoring, do you think it will replace wrist-worn wearables in the future? Let us know your thoughts.