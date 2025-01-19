Ugreen Uno 100W Review: The Robot Charger is Back!

We were able to review the Ugreen Nexode Robot GaN 65W charger last year and now, the manufacturer has launched a successor. Known as the Ugreen Uno, it offers a whopping total charging power of up to 100 W via four USB ports. The emoji display, which shows you the current charging status, is also part of it. This Ugreen Uno 100W review will reveal just how well it can perform. This article is part of a collaboration between nextpit and Ugreen. This collaboration does not influence the editorial opinion of nextpit.

Ugreen Uno 100W Good Single 100W charging across two ports is possible

GaN technology

Three USB-C ports

Suitable for charging MacBooks

Fast charging capability

Compact design Bad TFT display is always on

Ugreen Uno Robot Design Compared to its predecessor, the Ugreen Nexode Robot GaN 65W, not much has changed with the Ugreen Uno 100W. The main reason is to personalize an everyday product and to do away with the usual clunky design. The emojis are a little more detailed than before and I have to admit, it was fun to watch the little guy charging. Pros: Bright TFT display is more than just a gimmick

Compact form factor

Magnetic feet that keeps standing securely

More detailed emojis Cons: A little heavy for a charger

Magnetic feet that cannot fully support the weight

Always-on Display could be better When you unbox the Ugreen Uno, it immediately becomes clear just how the device differs from its competitors. This is also where the biggest weaknesses of the multi-port charger lie. Let's begin with what Ugreen has done really well. The bright TFT display doesn't just show a cute and animated face, but provides actual information in a form of pictography that no other charger offers. The "headphones" of the Uno serve to integrate the charging ports into the design in a meaningful manner while doubling up as added grip. The tiny feet also hide the contact points of the plug and are magnetic, allowing the charger to stand securely and adhere to straight metal surfaces. If the Ugreen Uno 100W is not plugged, it stands in a rather stable manner on its feet, hiding the contact points. / © nextpit The Ugreen Uno offers a total of three standard expressions. As mentioned, it provides information about whether your device is currently in fast charging mode, trickle charging, or fully charged. During the charging process, the tiny Uno can also display various facial expressions, making the device look even livelier than its predecessor. Even without a connected device, the Ugreen Uno 100W is really happy. © nextpit In fast charging mode, it looks like the Ugreen Uno 100W is gobbling up the power. © nextpit The Ugreen Uno 100W becomes really cool once it has charged a device. © nextpit The Trickle Charge in particular is something special. It lets you know that your device is fully charged, but also, the charging speed is significantly slower now to conserve battery life. The square design is reminiscent of a mini robot and is rather compact. This means it fits easily into any pants pocket or handbag. However, there were a few things that bothered me. First, the charger weighs 263 grams and is even heavier than my Google Pixel 9 Pro, which surprised me quite a bit. However, this is logical when you consider that the little guy can charge up to four devices simultaneously. The actually good magnetic feet are somewhat more problematic. Due to its relatively heavy weight, you can only attach them on flat surfaces. The Ugreen Uno slides down as soon as there is a gradient. Even the book in the background is significantly larger than the small Ugreen Uno. / © nextpit The Ugreen charger is also not necessarily suitable for a dark bedroom. This is because the TFT display is always on, regardless of whether a device is connected or not. However, as the brightness level is not particularly high, it will only disturb you at night if you look directly at it.

Ugreen Uno Robot Performance With the Ugreen Uno 100W, you have a total output of 100 watts at your disposal. This is divided between a total of four USB ports if you want to charge more than one device. If you want to tease the maximum charging power via a 1-port charge, the Ugreen Uno achieves 100 watts on two of the three USB-C ports. Pros: USB PD 3.0 and Quick Charge 4.0 supported

Charging power of 100 W is sufficient for laptops

Charging via all four ports simultaneously

Great compatibility with many devices Cons: Potentially higher standby consumption First things first: Ugreen splitting the charging power between four USB ports is nothing new. Multi-port chargers offer a total output that is normally split between different inputs. This is also the case with the Ugreen Uno 100W. The Robot Charger offers a total of three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The former are compatible with common charging protocols like USB PD 3.0 and Quick Charge 4.0. Needless to say, PPS (Programmable Power Supply) is also available. The Ugreen Uno 100W offers four USB ports. / © nextpit The more ports you use, the lower the power is channeled to the individual ports. The USB-C ports offer fixed voltages of 5, 9, 12, 15 and 20 volts. The current differs between the individual ports. While this is between 3 and 5 amps for the USB-C1 and USB-C2 ports, the USB-C3 output offers 3 to 1.5 amps. The lower the voltage, the higher the amperage for this port. Figures are slightly different for the USB-A output. While you can still work with 3 amps at 5 volts, the current drops to 1.5 amps at 12 volts. However, the power figures are probably more important for most of you. You can view the table below to find the respective charging capacities. USB-C 1 USB-C 2 USB-C 3 USB-A 1 port used 100 W - - - - 100 W - - - - 30 W - - - - 22,5 W 2 ports used 65 W 30 W - - 65 W - 30 W - 65 W - - 22,5 W - - 15 W 15 W 3 ports used 45 W 30 W 20 W - 45 W 30 W - 22,5 W 80 W - 15 W 15 W 4 ports used 45 W 30 W 15 W 15 W If you decide to charge two or three devices simultaneously, you can freely choose between the USB-C1 and USB-C2 ports. We did not list this option again to make the table more streamlined. The PPS protocol also allows connected devices to vary the required performance. This means a Google Pixel 9 Pro (review) will still only charge at 27 W, even if you were to connect it individually to the Ugreen Uno. In other words, the battery is more efficiently charged in a far safer manner. Therefore, it makes perfect sense to connect such a smartphone to the USB-C 3 port, while you charge a MacBook in the USB-C1 port which offers a significantly higher charging capacity. This is because smartphones from Samsung, Google, or Apple already offer significantly lower charging performance than a Xiaomi 14 (review) which boasts proprietary charging technology. During the charging process, the emoji sometimes deviates from the three standard variants. / © nextpit Expressed in figures, this means a Google Pixel 9 Pro still needs over an hour to bring the battery from 0 to 100 %, while a Realme 11 Pro, for instance, which offers a maximum charging capacity of 67 watts, took less than 40 minutes to be fully charged. Overall, the most important function of a charger, charging devices, was therefore quite impressive. Are GaN chargers worth buying?The Best Smart Chargers for your Smartphone It is also important to note that you can charge more than just smartphones here. Ugreen specified a wide range of compatible laptops, smartphones, and tablets, such as the MacBook Pro, ThinkPad E490, or the Chromebook 14. I was even able to charge my Razer Blackwidow V3 Pro with it. The company also attaches great importance to security. In addition to the higher conversion efficiency and faster heat dissipation of gallium nitride, the Ugreen Uno 100W also offers overcurrent, overvoltage and short-circuit protection.

Ugreen Uno Robot Key Specs Technical specifications Device Ugreen Uno 100W Image ​​​​​ Dimensions and weight 52.16 x 48.9 x 81.94 mm | 263 g GaN technology Yes USB output USB-C 1 : 5 V=3 A / 9 V=3 A / 12 V=3 A / 15 V=3 A / 20 V=5 A / 100 W Max. power consumption

: 5 V=3 A / 9 V=3 A / 12 V=3 A / 15 V=3 A / 20 V=5 A / 100 W Max. power consumption USB-C 2 : 5 V=3 A / 9 V=3 A / 12 V=3 A / 15 V=3 A / 20 V=5 A / 100 W Max.

: 5 V=3 A / 9 V=3 A / 12 V=3 A / 15 V=3 A / 20 V=5 A / 100 W Max. USB-C 3 : 5 V=3 A / 9 V=3 A / 12 V=2.5 A / 15 V=2 A / 20 V=1.5 A / 30 W Max.

: 5 V=3 A / 9 V=3 A / 12 V=2.5 A / 15 V=2 A / 20 V=1.5 A / 30 W Max. USB-A: 5 V=3 A / 9 V=2 A / 12 V=1.5 A / 10 V=2.25 A / 22.5 W Max. Charging protocols USB-C : PD 3.0/2.0; QC 4.0+/4.0/3.0/2.0; 5V/1A; 5V/2.4A; AFC; SCP; PPS

: PD 3.0/2.0; QC 4.0+/4.0/3.0/2.0; 5V/1A; 5V/2.4A; AFC; SCP; PPS USB-A: QC3.0 SCP(10V2.25A) FCP AFC APPLE 5V2.4A Samsung 5V2A BC1.2 Compatible devices Smartphones, tablets and laptops

Should You Buy the Ugreen Uno Robot? So the question now is whether the Ugreen Uno 100W is actually worth buying. The answer is, "Yes!". With this, you get a multi-port charger with 100 watts of total power. In addition, the device is compact and offers you a special touch with the TFT display that other chargers just don't have. It is a great talking point especially when you are sitting together with your friends, you can help juice up their devices via the four charging ports and not miss any important moments. The Ugreen Uno also finds itself as a suitable companion at work or university. You no longer have to decide whether to charge your Macbook or smartphone—simply use two USB-C ports and you can continue working. The Ugreen Uno also has all the latest charging protocols up its sleeve and offers compatibility with a wide range of devices. The magnetic feet allow the gadget to be placed on many different places. Only the relatively hefty weight and the constantly turned-on TFT screen muddy the experience somewhat. In direct comparison to its predecessor, the Ugreen Nexode Robot GaN 65W (review), the manufacturer also extended the maximum charging capacity to two slots, thus eliminating one of the biggest points of criticism. This time around, we give it 4.5 out of a possible 5 stars.