Ugreen Nexode Robot GaN 65W Review: A Tiny Yet Powerful USB charger

The Ugreen Nexode Robot GaN 65W is a cute little USB charger with a tiny face that depicts the charge level of your device. Its compact size conceals three USB ports that can charge a trio of devices simultaneously at a maximum power of 65 watts. I've reviewed the Ugreen Nexode Robot GaN and would like to share my honest opinion with you.

Design

The idea behind the Ugreen Nexode Robot GaN 65W is to literally provide a face to a product we all use daily, where most models look the same. Personally, I love transparent devices that provide a glimpse of the components inside. With its little LED screen displaying emojis, Ugreen's little robot charger wears the Tamagotchi hat nicely, and I'm particularly pleased with it.

Pros:

Very compact size.

Cute, original design.

Practical magnetic feet to securely store the charger on your desk.

Cons:

Face is always on which can be a nuisance at night.

The Ugreen charger is a sad sight when there's no device to charge. / © nextpit

The first thing that caught my eyes with this Ugreen charger is, of course, its "face". It does look like a tiny robot, complete with a cute face and wee toes.

These aren't just gimmicks. The feet act as a cover for the charger's plugs, but they're also magnetized, letting you attach them to a surface to avoid losing them. It also works great for you to place the charger somewhere on your desk, like on the arm of your lamp.

The feet of Ugreen's robot charger are magnetized. / © nextpit

Next, the screen can display three different "faces". Each emoji indicates the charging status of your device.

Meaning of emoji No device connected Quick charge Trickle charge or full battery

The last emoji is particularly interesting. Of course, you can check your smartphone to find out whether the battery is full or otherwise. But I found it useful to know when my smartphone's trickle charging has begun.

The face of the Ugreen Nexode Robot GaN as it charges a device. / © nextpit

When the battery is close to full, it switches to a trickle charge, and the charging rate becomes significantly slower. Once you see the face indicating that the trickle charge has begun, you know you can unplug your device.

The square design is also very compact, thanks to the Airpyra technology used. The Ugreen charger is easy to carry around, even fitting neatly into a trouser pocket. I have to admit, that makes this little robot really cute.