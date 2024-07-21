Can the Apple Watch reinvent itself by transforming into an iPod, the classic MP3 player, or even a compact smartphone? That's what tinyPod promises. The manufacturer has developed a case for the smartwatch that resembles earlier iPods.

The idea behind tinyPod is to expand the existing capabilities of the Apple Watch with a modular case. Basically, this is a plastic case latched onto the Apple Watch sans a strap. The Digital Crown of the Apple Watch will be 'connected' to a scroll wheel, reminiscent of the iconic MP3 player, to help you navigate the screen. LTE-enabled models can also make phone calls while the case boasts a power button and volume rocker for additional control.

tinyPod does not need a battery

In addition to additional storage space, the case does not include a battery of its own. The capabilities offered by the Apple Watch itself are sufficient. There is also no headphone jack, so a Bluetooth headset is essential. For charging purposes, the manufacturer relies on the charger that comes with the watch, which is directly connected to the watch via a cutout at the back of the case.

All popular Apple Watch models from the 4th generation onwards are supported, including the Watch SE (review) and the two Ultra (review) variants. However, the tinyPods come in specific sizes to accommodate individual case sizes, which is also reflected in the price. For the two smaller versions of the smartwatch in 40/41 mm and 44/45 mm case sizes, the manufacturer has priced it at $79.99 a pop. The plastic enclosure for the Ultra models with their 49 mm case is priced at $89.99.

Lite version features a flexible case

In addition to the original tinyPod, the manufacturer also offers a simplified Lite version. This version does away with the scroll wheel and replaces the sturdy plastic case with a semi-flexible one. To control the watch, the user can do so via the exposed crown.

This version is also tailored for various case sizes and priced at $29.99 and $39.99, respectively. Expect delivery to begin this summer.

Do you think nostalgia is enough to make the tinyPods a success or is this just a novelty? Let us know in the comments.