Hot topics

This Samsung Update Changes Everything for Budget Smartphone Users

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit samsung galaxy a35 a55 display cr5
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Português / Français

While the Galaxy S25 series launch has taken the spotlight, Samsung’s upcoming flagships aren’t the only Galaxy devices expected at the start of the year. The company has officially confirmed the existence of its next-generation Galaxy A mid-range lineup through a teaser. While details remain scarce, the teaser highlights major software support upgrades for these Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung already leads the Android market in software support for its mid-range devices. The company has outpaced most competing OEMs, offering extended updates for its Galaxy A lineup. Notably, the Galaxy A16 5G (review) has become the first Galaxy mid-range device to receive six years of major Android updates. Now, it appears Samsung is planning to extend this policy to other Galaxy A models.

Software Updates for Galaxy A Up to Android 21?

A recent teaser posted by Samsung India on YouTube highlights key aspects of the Galaxy A series, including sales figures and features. Notably, the video mentions “6 OS Upgrades”, though it does not explicitly confirm whether this applies to the upcoming Galaxy A models.

However, given that Samsung has already committed six years of major updates for the Galaxy A16, it’s likely that other mid-range models, including the unannounced Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26, will follow suit.

This level of software support surpasses most Android OEMs, including premium flagship devices from Chinese brands, which typically offer only three to four years of updates. With six years of OS updates, Samsung’s mid-range lineup will come close to Google’s industry-leading seven-year update policy.

It remains unclear which Android version these upcoming mid-rangers will launch with. If they debut with One UI 7 based on Android 15, their extended update policy would mean software support until 2031, potentially covering Android 21—assuming Google maintains its current naming convention.

However, it also noted that the policy is subject to change and does not represent a firm commitment from the company. Nonetheless, it remains in line with the approach taken by many other Android manufacturers.

What Else to Expect from Samsung’s Next-Gen Mid-Range Phones

Beyond extended software support, Samsung is also focusing on long-term hardware sustainability. The company offers genuine parts replacements, ensuring that users can keep their devices functional for longer—reducing electronic waste in the process.

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 will feature a refreshed design, with a floating camera lens housed in an elliptical camera island. They are also expected to come with faster chipsets and charging speeds, though details on other improvements remain unclear.

With Samsung already teasing these devices, an official launch could be just around the corner—possibly as early as March, aligning with previous Galaxy A release cycles.

Do you think smartphone manufacturers should be required to provide at least four years of software support for their devices? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

Via: GSMArena Source: Samsung India on YouTube

Choosing the Right Samsung Foldable

  2024 Galaxy Z models 2023 Galaxy Z models 2022 Galaxy Z models
Product
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Picture Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing