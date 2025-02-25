While the Galaxy S25 series launch has taken the spotlight, Samsung’s upcoming flagships aren’t the only Galaxy devices expected at the start of the year. The company has officially confirmed the existence of its next-generation Galaxy A mid-range lineup through a teaser. While details remain scarce, the teaser highlights major software support upgrades for these Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung already leads the Android market in software support for its mid-range devices. The company has outpaced most competing OEMs, offering extended updates for its Galaxy A lineup. Notably, the Galaxy A16 5G (review) has become the first Galaxy mid-range device to receive six years of major Android updates. Now, it appears Samsung is planning to extend this policy to other Galaxy A models.

Software Updates for Galaxy A Up to Android 21?

A recent teaser posted by Samsung India on YouTube highlights key aspects of the Galaxy A series, including sales figures and features. Notably, the video mentions “6 OS Upgrades”, though it does not explicitly confirm whether this applies to the upcoming Galaxy A models.

However, given that Samsung has already committed six years of major updates for the Galaxy A16, it’s likely that other mid-range models, including the unannounced Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26, will follow suit.

This level of software support surpasses most Android OEMs, including premium flagship devices from Chinese brands, which typically offer only three to four years of updates. With six years of OS updates, Samsung’s mid-range lineup will come close to Google’s industry-leading seven-year update policy.

It remains unclear which Android version these upcoming mid-rangers will launch with. If they debut with One UI 7 based on Android 15, their extended update policy would mean software support until 2031, potentially covering Android 21—assuming Google maintains its current naming convention.

However, it also noted that the policy is subject to change and does not represent a firm commitment from the company. Nonetheless, it remains in line with the approach taken by many other Android manufacturers.

What Else to Expect from Samsung’s Next-Gen Mid-Range Phones

Beyond extended software support, Samsung is also focusing on long-term hardware sustainability. The company offers genuine parts replacements, ensuring that users can keep their devices functional for longer—reducing electronic waste in the process.

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 will feature a refreshed design, with a floating camera lens housed in an elliptical camera island. They are also expected to come with faster chipsets and charging speeds, though details on other improvements remain unclear.

With Samsung already teasing these devices, an official launch could be just around the corner—possibly as early as March, aligning with previous Galaxy A release cycles.

Do you think smartphone manufacturers should be required to provide at least four years of software support for their devices? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments!