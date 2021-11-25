AirPods Pro for $159 & more – the best Walmart Black Friday Deals!

Walmart is well known for the crazy Black Friday deals. Here at NextPit we have handpicked the best ones for you!

Walmart has traditionally spearheaded the Black Friday discounts. Every year thousands of customers flock to the stores as soon as they open for a chance to spot the best deals. Here at NextPit, we want to make sure you get to know which ones are the best tech deals you can get on Walmart.

Black Friday 2021 at Walmart: What tech deals should you look for

This year's Black Friday is a special one, characterized by low supply in electronics, large delivery times and very high demand. After all it was a difficult year for everyone and it seems like a brand new phone, TV or console will help salvage the mood this Christmas.

In Walmart what you should be looking for is items from big brands. Sony, Apple, Samsung, Phillips, these products are very sought after and thus every deal you find for them, if it's over 30%, it's probably a good one.

Sound reproduction products and TVs are well discounted and relatively in abundance but others like phones, consoles, laptops and tablets are hard to find in stock. So even if we missed something here, keep your eyes peeled at your local stores for those!

Editor's favorite Walmart Deal:

Apple AirPods Pro discounted for $159.00 (from $249)

The ink on my previous article has not even dried yet and Walmart has already undercut me. Walmart decided to discount these top class earbuds even further for $159.00.

For 159.00 this feels like a steal. / © Ben Miller / AndroidPIT

In case you are not familiar with those excellent earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro offer excellent ANC capabilities, pristine sound reproduction and long battery life, all combined in an elegant teardrop shape. What is there to not love?

NextPit's Selection of Walmart Black Friday Deals

Here are some more excellent deals from Walmart. They cover a wide spectrum of products and we will be updating it every now and then according to availability so make sure to come back often!

When will Walmart stores open for Black Friday 2021?

As with every year, Walmart will be open from the beginning of the day for Black Friday. Keep in mind though that the store will remain closed during Thanksgiving. While each individual may open and close at slightly different hours, the general times that Walmart will be open are from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Also, you should expect to see a lot of people there so you should carefully time your visit if you don't want to miss out on sweet deals. Anyhow, we still recommend buying online because it's safer for everyone and it saves you from the craze of having to fight over toasters.

How NextPit helps you buy technology

Yes, Black Friday is the event of the year for retailers but not everyone wants to buy items during that day. Most of you will probably wait to see how the prices will fluctuate after the shopping season, a practice that always pays off since items usually fall to Black Friday prices every now and then throughout the year.

Because of this NextPit has accumulated quite a few price trackers, mostly for mobile devices, as well as several Best Lists, that recommend the best devices in every category. Whether it is the best camera phones, headphones, VPN services, midrange phones, smartwatches or otherwise we have the best recommendations, backed by years of experience with the products.

Did you buy anything from Walmart? Do you have any questions about Black Friday 2021? Let me know in the comments below!