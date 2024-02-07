Level Up Your Living Room with TCL's 55-inch Q6 4K TV at 36% Off

If you're intending to upgrade your smart TV setup in your living either for the upcoming 2024 Super Bowl or just with regular entertainment or gaming, this may be a good time to finally buy one. TCL's less than a year old 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K smart TV has fallen to $319 on Amazon, translating to a massive saving of $180 (36 percent off). While it's not the best recorded price, it's still pretty close.

The listed price includes a free shipping with an estimated delivery on February 12. However, you can opt to have the TCL TV delivered to your doorsteps by tomorrow for a priority shipping, which will be in time for this year's airing of the NFL's final game.

Affiliate offer TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV The TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV drops to its second-best price of $319 on this limited deal on Amazon, translating to a $180 saving.

What makes the TCL Q6 QLED a worthy 4K smart TV without breaking your bank

The TCL Q6 QLED (Q650F) in 55-inch size was just launched in mid of last year, making it a fairly fresh model. Nonetheless, it is a feature-packed UHD television and sleek design and ultra-thin bezels. It includes features like a built-in Fire TV functionality and an Alexa voice command-ready remote control. You can access live channels in addition to streaming movies and TV series with Fire TV.

Furthermore, TCL's Q6 comes with HDR+ Pro, 120 Hz refresh rate, and a high brightness mode via direct LED backlight that boosts luminance in bright conditions. There is also Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for upscale graphics and audio, respectively.

The Q6 QLED works with games too, so you can just plug your consoles. It has an auto-game mode (AALM) that optimizes refresh rate and latency for the best gaming experience.

The deal will only last for a few days though, so if you're serious about grabbing this discount, you should act quickly. Likewise, what do you think of the TCL Q6 at this rate?