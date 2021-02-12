Surface Duo arrives in Germany: Why bother, Microsoft?

Microsoft just recovered from their memory lapse that the Surface Duo has not arrived in Germany despite appearing in other countries some time back. This two-way hinged device is set to be released in Germany, but I would classify this as a half-hearted effort that is not only too late, but also too expensive and lack the necessary processing firepower to have it compete with the latest tablet-like devices in the market.

Man, was I excited back when the Surface Duo was announced! I still remember it clearly like it was yesterday - it was October 2019, there was no worry about any pandemic, and Microsoft was showing off some really exciting hardware at its event. The Surface Duo was among them and the device caught my attention right away. It looked really good and offered (back then) value amidst the competition, complete with foldable displays, although such hardware setup has since proven to be vulnerable to damage.

Since then, a whole lot happened, more than anyone could have imagined. There was a rather long lull in between the announcement and the product's actual release. In fact, it took close to a year until the US launch of the Surface Duo finally happened in mid-September 2020, where Microsoft fans could purchase this desirable piece of hardware for $1,399 onwards, depending on the hardware configuration. In the meantime, it is now mid-February and another six months has passed, with the Redmond company having decided to bring the Surface Duo to the German market.

Even in 2021, the design of the Surface Duo still impresses me / © AndroidPIT

Great concept and technology - for 2019

The highlight of the Surface Duo would naturally be the display, which in this case, spans across two displays that are connected via a 360-degree hinge. This looks great and is an innovative product. The design also aimed to increase one's productivity by assuming that a larger display area equals a higher degree of productivity.

All of the above somewhat still holds true, because as I mentioned earlier, I was a fan right from the very beginning and was convinced that Microsoft was on the right track with this unique piece of hardware. The hardware specifications in the Surface Duo also fit the bill: a late 2018 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor that kept the device running, alongside 6GB of RAM, a choice of either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, and of course, the pair of 5.6-inch AMOLED displays. Each of these AMOLED displays deliver a resolution of 1,800 x 1,350 pixels, resulting in an 8.1-inch panel.

Those are powerful specifications - at least they were back when it was 2019. This ends up being a sore point in 2021: Microsoft released the Surface Duo in the US in September last year with the exact same announced specifications revealed a year prior. And now, another half a year has gone by, and the device that hits German shores still houses 2019 specifications. That stinks, Microsoft!

A faux pas is rarely alone

So you guys made a boo-boo - that must be noted at the very least. After all, don't even get me started on the outdated processor, while it is reasonably powerful to run the most basic of tasks today, nor should I start to berate Microsoft about the paltry 6GB of RAM. The list of omissions has since grown much longer: Back in 2019, it was already a dubious decision to install a dual battery with a total capacity of 3,577 mAh.

Forgoing 5G was the right thing to do in 2019 of course, but that is a huge miss in 2021. Not for a conceptual smartphone device, which should, after all, point users toward what is technically feasible for now and the future. In my opinion, it is a silly move to omit the NFC chip on the Surface Duo. Redmond, we have a problem! This problem is known as the Covid-19 pandemic, which virtually guarantees that even cash-loving Germans have finally started to adapt to the paradigm shift of paying for their supermarket purchases with their smartphones. And of all things, this beautiful and design-innovative product doesn't make room for this technology?

Who were the ones behind such decisions, Microsoft? Did you select at random the kind of features that would make it into the final device? I have no further explanation for it. However, that's still not the end of the story, because we're also looking in vain for wireless charging capability on the Surface Duo. All of these add up, making me fume so much that I almost don't give two hoots about the extremely mediocre performance of its single 11MP camera.