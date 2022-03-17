Sphaze: This ingenious puzzle game is consuming my free time

Currently, you can get the puzzle game Sphaze for free — both for Android and iOS. It's perfect for our free time, because you can easily switch off for a few minutes in your daily routine. NextPit gives you a brief introduction to this relaxing and visually appealing mobile game!

The goal is to move a small robot from A to B. You do this by moving the robot around. You do this by turning the rings accordingly. Okay, this is probably much easier if you take a look at the video below. The gameplay is really simple!

I have already answered the question for me above: Because such games relax me and help me escape from everyday life for a few hours minutes. This may sound a bit paradoxical for puzzle games like Sphaze, because the tasks become quite tricky as the levels increase. But this kind of puzzling calms me down — even more so when it is implemented in such a pleasantly chilling way as in Sphaze.

Yesterday, Camila Rinaldi drew your attention to the topic of mindfulness . I also know those moments when everything becomes too much for me and I urgently need to switch off. I often manage to do that when I play a chilling casual game. Puzzle games like Sphaze also relax me. Let's take a look at why this currently free game might be interesting for you as well.

But don't be fooled, because it's like so often with games of this kind: easy to learn, but hard to master! So the game idea is simple and the robot also explains the game to you very clearly in your language. But in the higher levels, you really start to ponder how to get the tin buddy to the goal.

You can buy spare parts via in-app purchase. You then trade them in for hints to solve the levels. But you can of course do without them - and then puzzle longer if necessary.

Even if the game principle is simple, it is visually very beautifully implemented. The levels are beautifully designed and also have a very relaxing, atmospheric music. I also like the idea of setting the puzzles in this science fiction context. It's all very coherent and fun.

How safe is it to download Sphaze?

The game is also suitable for children, there is no age restriction. The game is also ad-free, but there are the already mentioned in-app purchases. The privacy policy of developer Subpixels is very general and not specifically formulated for this game and the two platforms iOS and Android. Among other things, it refers to the fact that certain personal data could be transmitted to Subpixels via third parties.

It's also worth mentioning that the link to the privacy policy only works in Apple's App Store — the Google Play link leads nowhere. I also asked the privacy check platform Exodus about Sphaze. The result: 4 trackers and 9 permissions were noticed, but without any abnormalities.

Do crunchy puzzles drive you crazy? Then stay away from this game. All others can play without hesitation. Have fun!