Sony Xperia Pro-II May Shockingly Sport a Dual 1-inch Camera

The Sony Xperia Pro-I that was launched in 2021 is one of the pioneers of the 1-inch sensor in camera phones . Its rumored successor, the Xperia Pro-II or mark 'two', might even surpass it by having two 1-inch sensors at the rear, possibly making it also a first in mobile smartphones .

A new schematic of the purported Sony Xperia Pro-II recently made its way to China's Weibo social media site (via Sumaho Digest). However, it's unclear if the material is a third party generated, or if it officially comes from Sony. Likewise, the phone depicted is very similar to the one that was shown in a concept video that was published in April.

An alleged schematic of the Sony Xperia Pro-I II. / © Weibo

Regardless, what we could easily come up from it is the device in question has some resemblance to the Xperia Pro-I's layout, although there are now two main camera rings of equal size. This may suggest that Sony is ditching one of the secondary cameras and replace it with a second 1-inch snapper with unknown optics. In addition, the 3D ToF depth sensor appears to have been repositioned at the bottom.

The Sony Xperia Pro-I ii concept design is shown in a video. / © Multi Tech Media

For reference, the Sony Xperia Pro-I that our colleague Benjamin Luck reviewed has a main big circular camera hump where the 12 MP 1-inch type with Zeiss lens is housed. An elongated elliptical camera island is then overlaid onto it and accommodates the 12 MP telephoto and 12 MP ultrawide cameras as well as the 3D ToF depth sensor.

Sony is expected to launch the Xperia 5 V in September. There is also speculation that the first Xperia 7 entry with better specs than Xperia 10 V could be tagged along with the flagship. As for the Xperia Pro-II, details remain scarce about this ultra-premium camera phone. Perhaps, the Japanese brand may give hints about it at the upcoming event.

What do you think of the Sony Xperia Pro Mark II featuring dual 1-inch camera sensors? Will it be an overkill? Share your opinions in the comments.