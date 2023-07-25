Sony Xperia 5 V has One Less Camera in Leaked Video

Hot topics

Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Sony Xperia 5 IV Camera
© nextpit

Sony already launched the Xperia 1 V and Xperia 10 V and expected it will reveal the Xperia 5 V next sometime in fall. Thankfully, we don't need to wait for that to happen to get a look at its next flagship Android smartphone. The device has been seemingly leaked in an official-looking video revealing much of the exterior changes such as one less camera and retained analog audio port.

The 49-second clip was shared by Redditor JB2unique and appears as a promotional video for the Xperia 5 V or Mark V. What can easily notice is the new camera layout consisting of a dual camera module instead of the triple setup on the Xperia 5 IV. It is tipped the telephoto will be dropped, keeping the ultrawide along with the main snapper with Zeiss optics.

The front of the Sony Xperia 5 V has the same thick bezels on top and bottom as the predecessor, which is considerable given the selfie camera is housed on the former instead of utilizing a punch-hole design. It can be seen that the bezels at the sides are more prominent due to the frame getting thinner.

Sony Xperia 5 V
Alleged Sony Xperia 5 V with a dual camera. / © Reddit/r/SonyXperia

Furthermore, we can briefly see the side-mounted fingerprinted scanner below the physical on the right section. But one of the highlights shows the 3.5 mm analog audio jack, which is a common feature among Sony's Xperia smartphones. The device is also shown in three colorways: black, white, and blue.

Sony's Xperia 5 V should be sporting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset mated to 16 GB of RAM and anticipated to run on Android 13 OS similar to the Xperia 1 V our colleague Benj reviewed. Additionally, it is said this will carry an unchanged 5,000 mAh battery, but with faster wired charging speed at 33 watts. Details about the remaining specs and features remain scarce.

With these purported design and specs, do you consider the Sony Xperia 5 V a worthy flagship to wait? Let us know your answers down in the comments.

Via: GSMArena Source: Reddit/r/SonyXperia

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

