Sony's new Xperia 1 VI flagship doesn't sell as much as the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) or Pixel 8 Pro (review) , but it largely remains as one of the best camera phones to date . And while it has only launched last month, we're now getting leaks about its successor, which is the Xperia 1 VI or 7th gen 'Mark' device.

Sony Xperia 1 VII purported rear camera setup

According to a leaker over on Weibo, the Sony Xperia 1 VII will sport a larger telephoto sensor with the size of 1/2.3-inch, which is a sizeable departure from the current 1/3.5-inch telephoto sensor in the Xperia 1 VI. The new sensor is said to be coupled with an extended focal length at 200 mm, up from the peak 170 mm (7x) in the current shooter.

A wider sensor would likely result in more megapixel count, too. Sony has been relied on the same 12 MP telephoto for a few years now, so it's not a surprise if they are going to boost the number of pixels in it.

Moreover, the use of a bigger module will also result for the Japanese brand to rearrange the rear camera layout. As seen in the schematics, the telephoto will occupy an entire small elliptical island while the main and ultrawide will be placed on the right side along with a new 3D ToF (time of flight) sensor.

The Sony Xperia 1 VII is allegedly sporting a rearranged rear camera layout, prioritizing a space for the said bigger telephoto sensor. / © Weibo

The leaker adds the ultrawide snapper is getting a slightly larger sensor to 1/2.3-inch from 1/2.5-inch. By the looks of it, its resolutions could be carried over at 12 MP. Likewise, both telephoto and ultrawide cameras are believed to continue adopting CMOS sensors with stacked pixels, giving it an edge over the conventional sensors.

Unfortunately, the main 48 MP wide camera is not expected to be changed or upgraded next year. Hence, we're looking at the same 48 MP with 1/1.35-inch sensor.

With this said, we still suggest taking this with a pinch of salt considering the leaker doesn't have a proven track record. Regardless, it is not a big surprise if Sony will indeed throw in better cameras to next year's Xperia 1 VII.

Do you think the Xperia 1 VII is worth the wait? Or are you planning to pick up the Xperia 1 VI instead? Let us know in the comment section.