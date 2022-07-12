Highly acclaimed Sony headphones at rock-bottom price!

Buy tip for fans of high-quality music enjoyment! You can buy the Sony WH-1000XM4 for Amazon Prime Day for only $228. Thus, the price of one of the best ANC headphones falls as low as never before. If you already know the headphones, we'll take you directly to the deal—if not, we'll briefly introduce them to you.

If you search the web for best headphone lists, you will always come across a curious name: Sony WH-1000XM4. These are over-ear headphones with industry-leading ANC, or active noise cancellation. At launch, the WH-1000XM4 still cost a hefty $349.99. Now they drop to a new low price on the net with a promotional price of $228.

To check the offer, I compared the price via price search engines on the net. The price history shows that the headphones have often scratched this price in the past months, but they have never been this cheap.

This super discount is part of Amazon Prime Day, which officially started today, July 12, and runs until tomorrow, July 13.

Is it still worth buying the Sony WH-1000XM4 in 2022?

Sony launched a successor to its flagship headphones a few months ago. The WH-1000XM5 offer some improvements, but are also considerably more expensive with an MSRP of $399.00. For $228, there are currently no better ANC headphones that you could buy. You can read how good the Sony headphones really are in my review of the WH-1000XM4 from last year.

In short, they impress with a very good sound, high-quality wearing comfort even over hours, and industry-leading ANC. The battery life is also very good at just under 30 hours. Disadvantages were the few innovations compared to the predecessor model as well as a rather loose hold when headbanging. You don't mind? Then strike!