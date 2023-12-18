Buy this PlayStation 5 Bundle at $60 Off, Receive It Before Christmas

If you're still planning for a last-minute perfect tech gift, there are still plenty of great deals hanging around. For example, the Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console bundled with the Spider-Man 2 game is still discounted by $60 off its usual price of $559 over on Amazon. But more importantly, it's listed to arrive before the Christmas holiday kicks off, which makes it perfect to surprise your loved ones.

For the same price and savings, you can opt to pair the PS5 with Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. Moreover, the console version you'll be getting is a slim edition with an updated styling and includes a horizontal and a single Dual Sense wireless controller.

Sony PlayStation 5 with Spider-Man 2 game bundle from Amazon and save $60.

Why the PlayStation 5 makes a recommendable console to buy

For starters, Sony's PlayStation 5 features an octa-core AMD Zen 2 processor with a variable speed of up to 3.5 GHz, allowing for smooth and stable gameplay. This is coupled with AMD's Radeon graphics unit based on RDNA 2 architecture and supports ray tracing while enabling gaming at 8K video output and up to 120 fps in select game titles in 4K resolution.

The memory configuration on the PlayStation is constituted of 1 TB SSD storage and 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM. Meanwhile, the console also gets a rich audio system through Sony's custom Tempest audio and plenty of high-speed USB ports at the front and back. Connectivity-wise, there is an Ethernet support on top of Wi-Fi 6.

If you order today through Amazon's free shipping, the unit is estimated to arrive at your doorsteps by December 22. Alternatively, you can also pay for a faster shipping option which has the console delivered as early as December 19.

