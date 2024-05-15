Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC was confirmed to be unveiled this fall and is expected to power many high-end Android smartphones arriving later this year and in 2025, including the Samsung Galaxy S25. Based on the announcement, the flagship chip's specifications continue to surface, with the latest one hinting at a new architecture and faster clock speeds for the CPU and GPU.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 CPU layout and clock speed

According to details gathered from a Weibo tipster (via Quadrans Muralis on X), the upcoming chipset will be manufactured using an upgraded 3 nm process and will use a 2+6 CPU architecture. Essentially, the layout means it will consist of two primary cores and six efficiency cores, which is a significant iteration from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with 1+5+2.

It was also detailed the primary cores have a maximum clock speed of 4.2 GHz. However, pundits are quick to identify this as a theoretical level and the actual speed will only hover between 3.5 to 4 GHz. Nonetheless, that's still pretty impressive considering how last year's flagship SoC has a single primary core that maxes out at 3.4 GHz.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 vs. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip CPU GPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 4.2 GHz (prime) and 2.8 GHz (efficiency) in 2+6 layout Adreno 830 at 965 MHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 3.4 GHz (prime) and (up to 3.2 GHz efficiency) in 1+5+2 layout Adreno 750 at 770 MHz

The improved CPU performance is supported by leaked benchmark scores of the upcoming chipset. As shared by prolific and reliable leaker Digital Chat Station, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip is found to generate 2,700/10,000 points for single-core and multicore tests in Geekbench, with the latter section delivering a huge jump from the predecessor at 2,250/7,100 points.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 GPU clock speed

Meanwhile, on the graphics front, the chip is said to feature a new Adreno 830 GPU which has a peak clock speed of 965 MHz. This is also a sizeable gain from the Adreno 750 that averages 770 MHz, although brands like Samsung can boost the unit by a considerable speed bump.

The same account recently shared how the Adreno 830 GPU will support running Genshin Impact at 1080p resolution natively. The game is known to be graphics-demanding with the resolution capped at 720p in many premium and gaming smartphones.

Furthermore, the chip is believed to be official on October 1 while the first wave of smartphones equipped with the silicon will also be announced on the same month. It was speculated the Xiaomi 15 series is among those handsets with the OnePlus 13 to follow suit.

What are your thoughts on these promising improvements in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC? Will your next smartphone be fitted with the said chipset? Let us hear your plans.