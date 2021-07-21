Signal update: Improvements for iOS and Android

There are a few innovations in the Signal instant messenger that everyone should take note of! Both iOS and Android users will benefit with the introduction of the latest improvements. In addition to bug fixes, there are also a few new features that NextPit would like to show you below.

Much like other messengers, Signal is also looking to keep its users happy and satisfied with new improvements to the app. Earlier this month, Signal allowed us to listen to voicemails at double or half speed - a feature that made its way to main rival WhatsApp recently in a similar manner. Now there are more tweaks to enjoy:

Multiple improvements for Signal on iOS

A few days ago, the "secure messenger", as it proudly calls itself with reason to do so, has followed up on their act and offered improvements for those who use Signal Messenger on iOS 14.5 or newer. For instance, the developer claimed to have improved battery life when using the app by changing the way notifications are handled. It would take some time before regular Signal users can tell whether this claim is true or is just a wooden coin.

Signal is also continuing its effort to crack down on unwanted messages. If you receive spam messages, you can now report them as spam directly by tapping "Block". Other changes in the iOS version are mainly cosmetic: Whenever you receive, send, select, and reply to messages, there are new animations for you to enjoy.

Android: Design improvements

There's nothing much to report for the Android version, but at least Signal has tried to spruce up their instant messaging app a bit this time around. The selection bar that features reactions to messages has been optimized. Signal has also taken a look at the conversation settings by offering a completely new layout that includes new animations. This way, you should be able to view all the important details about your contacts at a glance.

Here is a question for everyone: Have you noticed the new features already? Let us know in the comments and also tell us what features you would like to see in order for Signal to be a serious WhatsApp alternative that you would consider.