How to use your phone's Wi-Fi connection on multiple devices

If you don’t have access to a wireless internet connection on just one of your devices, it's easy to share your phone's data connection so you can get it online, since you can just use your phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot . But, it's a slightly different story if you're looking to share your smartphone's Wi-Fi connection with multiple devices. In this article, we explain the three quick steps to getting all your devices online with Bluetooth.

In a few simple steps, you can use your phone's connection for multiple devices. / © NextPit by Irina Efremova

There are plenty of good reasons to want to share your phone's Wi-Fi connection to more than one device using Bluetooth. Maybe you can pick up a Wi-Fi signal on your phone but not your laptop, or you only want to pay to connect one device while actually using multiple devices, including a tablet, other phones, or laptops. Setting up your phone to share its Wi-Fi connection with other devices over Bluetooth is actually really easy. Here's how to do it.

How to share Wi-Fi over Bluetooth

Get your phone online using a Wi-Fi connection and you'll then be ready to configure the connection for sharing with other devices over Bluetooth. Sharing a wireless signal is great if you're out and about and don't have access to the internet, and it's is a good option if you are having trouble getting a particular phone or computer connected to the network in the usual way.

First, go to Device connectivity > Bluetooth. Ensure Bluetooth is On.

Before other devices can connect to your phone, you need to make sure it's visible. / © NextPit

Now you're certain that Bluetooth is enabled on your device:

Go to Wireless & networks. Select Tethering & portable hotspot. Enable Bluetooth tethering.

Bluetooth tethering is a simple way to share your phone's internet connection. / © NextPit

With this done, you can then use Bluetooth on your laptop or PC, tablet, or another device to connect to your phone and make use of its internet connection.

Simply pair your smartphone with the device you want to share the connection with under Device connectivity > Bluetooth. Once connected, make sure Internet access sharing is enabled in the device profile by tapping the settings icon next to the device name. Finally, set up the connected device to receive its network connection via Bluetooth in its network settings.

This is very straightforward with smartphones, but to connect a Windows PC you have to go to Settings > Devices and printer, right-click the icon representing your phone, and select Connect using > Access point. Ta-Da! You're ready to start browsing the internet.

After pairing the device, be sure to check its device profile to enable Internet access. / © NextPit

Did you find this useful? Have you managed to connect your phone's internet connection with other devices? Tell us in the comments.