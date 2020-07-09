How to use your phone's Wi-Fi connection on multiple devices
If you don’t have access to a wireless internet connection on just one of your devices, it's easy to share your phone's data connection so you can get it online, since you can just use your phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot. But, it's a slightly different story if you're looking to share your smartphone's Wi-Fi connection with multiple devices. In this article, we explain the three quick steps to getting all your devices online with Bluetooth.
There are plenty of good reasons to want to share your phone's Wi-Fi connection to more than one device using Bluetooth. Maybe you can pick up a Wi-Fi signal on your phone but not your laptop, or you only want to pay to connect one device while actually using multiple devices, including a tablet, other phones, or laptops. Setting up your phone to share its Wi-Fi connection with other devices over Bluetooth is actually really easy. Here's how to do it.
How to share Wi-Fi over Bluetooth
- Step 1: Turn on your phone's Bluetooth
- Step 2: Turn on Bluetooth tethering on your phone
- Step 3: Pair your device via Bluetooth and receive connectivity
Step 1: Turn on your phone's Bluetooth
Get your phone online using a Wi-Fi connection and you'll then be ready to configure the connection for sharing with other devices over Bluetooth. Sharing a wireless signal is great if you're out and about and don't have access to the internet, and it's is a good option if you are having trouble getting a particular phone or computer connected to the network in the usual way.
- First, go to Device connectivity > Bluetooth.
- Ensure Bluetooth is On.
Step 2: Turn on Bluetooth tethering on your phone
Now you're certain that Bluetooth is enabled on your device:
- Go to Wireless & networks.
- Select Tethering & portable hotspot.
- Enable Bluetooth tethering.
Step 3: Pair your device via Bluetooth and receive connectivity
With this done, you can then use Bluetooth on your laptop or PC, tablet, or another device to connect to your phone and make use of its internet connection.
- Simply pair your smartphone with the device you want to share the connection with under Device connectivity > Bluetooth.
- Once connected, make sure Internet access sharing is enabled in the device profile by tapping the settings icon next to the device name.
- Finally, set up the connected device to receive its network connection via Bluetooth in its network settings.
This is very straightforward with smartphones, but to connect a Windows PC you have to go to Settings > Devices and printer, right-click the icon representing your phone, and select Connect using > Access point. Ta-Da! You're ready to start browsing the internet.
Did you find this useful? Have you managed to connect your phone's internet connection with other devices? Tell us in the comments.
30 comments
Great. Thanks
what is the range of connection of two linked devices with bluetooth?
It depends on the Bluetooth technology. Bluetooth 5 is up to 400m (indoors). Bluetooth 4 is only up to 100m. The range is better if you are outside with no obstructions between the devices.
Works fine, around 600 kb/s.
Could be more but in that case I would have to search more intensively.
This does not work. Phone says "Can't use Bluetooth tethering while connected to WiFi network."
You should consider using pdanet.
Absolutely great work... thanks for the information .... 100% working with wifi sharing to other mobiles
Finally I manage to make it to work. Important point it is possible to have a sharing phone A which see the phone B but not the other way (so the interesting way is not working as the phone B must connect to phone A to get its connection).
So if you does not see the phone in the blue tooth check on the other phone.
I found this article informative since I have used the hotspot feature of my phone and have had up to 4 devices using the hotspot (with Bluetooth off) at the same time. I've not tried using Bluetooth tethering yet but now I'm curious if there's any connection speed benefit to using Bluetooth tethering.
Hi Dean! Bluetooth's maximum speed is higher than that of 3G, so it wouldn't matter if you're sharing via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth in that case.
lol it's called "hotspot" or "tethering".
wifi sharing is a totally different technology, and you're not describing it here. tech much, bro?
My phone got problem WiFi hardware. So Bluetooth saved me. The internet speed was slow for watch HD video and download app, it's usually lose connection and need to setup again. However, fast for normal web browsing. Thank you!!!
When loading a big file from wifi internet connection over bluetooth, it crashes inevitably. Juste make a test with nperf to see it by youself.
Otherwise, standard BT max bandwidth will not exceed 1200 kbps, which is generaly enough to read a 1080p YouTube stream.
Nothing happend
How cool is that? I always wondered if it was possible to use Bluetooth to share Wi-Fi
I had no problem with this method using my old Z3 compact but changing my phone to the new XZ Premium is giving me problems. The Access Point option has been replaced by Direct Connection which doesn't establish any connection. Any ideas?
In the new Galaxy S7, S7 Edge and s8, there is a built in feature to use the Android phone as a WiFi Repeater or Extender. Nice touch from Samsung. The only other way for other phones is Bluetooth sharing. Saw it from this vid.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLNppcjxzTw
Same thing different name lol.
(Samsung employed = 4 years:) )
Colleen
Is there a way to share a wifi connection from iOS to Android?