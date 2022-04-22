Sennheiser Sport True Wireless features body noise reduction for $129

Sennheiser launched a new pair of true wireless stereo earbuds today. And to our surprise, it is not the Momentum 3 TWS that leaked this month. Instead, it's the Sennheiser Sport True Wireless in-ear headphones designed for sport enthusiasts and athletes.

TL;DR

Sennheiser introduces the Sport True Wireless earbuds.

The pair of in-ear headphones comes with custom EQ and adapters.

Users can either allow or block noises depending on the use case.

Sport True Wireless earbuds are priced for $129.99

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless allows or blocks outside noises

The Sport True Wireless earbuds feature a unique system called Adaptable Acoustic that helps its users maximize their training and music listening experience. Sennheiser says the system works by a combination of custom equalizer settings and different earbud adapters.

With Aware EQ and use of open ear adapters, the earbuds will allow more external sounds while reducing the body noises such as footsteps and heartbeats. Some athletes would prefer this setup during training to be more aware of their surroundings, a similar function to Sony's LinkBuds TWS. On the other hand, Focus EQ paired with closed ear adapters will block outside noises so you can concentrate on your training.

The users can access the equalizer settings in the Sennheiser Smart Control app supported for Android or iOS devices. In addition, you can also limit the amount of noise passing through the headphones.

The Sennheiser Spor True Wireless earbuds boast up to 27 hours battery life with the charging case. / © Sennheiser

Specs and pricing of Sport True Wireless earbuds

According to Sennheiser, the design of the Sport True Wireless earbuds is ideal for activities that require strong movements such as running and workouts. The pair of headphones comes with IP54 dust, sweat, and splashes protection. There are three adapter sizes available along with four fins that secure the earbuds in your ears.

In terms of connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2 is supported together with SBC, AAC, and aptX codecs. And inside the headphones are large 7mm audio drivers for richer sound. The rated battery life is 9 hours for the earbuds alone, while they're said last up to 27 hours using the charging case.

Sennheiser's Sport True Wireless are available for pre-order today. The price is $130 in the US or €130 in Europe. They only come in a black color option with a copper colored logo.

Do you think the unique Adaptable Acoustic feature is effective enough with an ANC or noise cancellation feature? Hit us in the comment section.

