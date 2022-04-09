Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 leaked, brings many surprises!

Apparently, the launch of Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds is imminent. As specifications and product photos of the upcoming in-ear headphones with ANC have been spotted, we see some interesting surprises.

Lufthansa seemingly revealed the Momentum 3 in their full glory including its price ahead of the official launch in April. Sennheiser fans had to wait a full two years for the successor of the now heavily discounted Momentum True Wireless 2, which were launched in early 2020.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 bring connectivity and ANC improvements

Compared to their predecessor, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 will bring design changes to both the earbuds and the battery case. The rounded span metal accent is replaced by more curves with the half portion flowing downwards. Fortunately, the logo of the German brand is still visibly pronounced at the center.

In terms of technical specs, the Momentum 3 will have a newer Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with a wide array of supported profiles. Several Bluetooth codecs have been mentioned on the product page including SBC, AAC, and aptX Adaptive. These ensure better compatibility while retaining the sound quality when switching different music platforms. Lower latency is also a big advantage in times of the video-streaming-hype.

There is also a mention of Hybrid Adaptive ANC for the unannounced headphones. If true, this could greatly improve the noise cancelling on Momentum 3 over the 2nd gen Momentum in-ear headphones.

Another highlighted feature is the Qi wireless charging support which was not found on Momentum 2. The battery life rating is still the same with up to 7 hours runtime and 28 hours when using the charging case. Charging time is listed for up to 90 minutes.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 TWS will come in three colors including a white variant / © Sennheiser

Pricing and availability of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 with Hybrid ANC

The price posted by Lufthansa WorldShop for the Momentum 3 is €249 with an availability on May 10. There are also reports of Amazon having listed the pair of headphones for $249 before taking the product page down again.

According to the photos, there will be three variants: black, graphite, and white. These colors will match the battery casing accordingly. Sennheiser promised earlier to announce the new in-ear headphones this month and will finally confirm these details.

Share your thoughts in the comment section if you're upgrading to the Sennheiser Momentum 3.