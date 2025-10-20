Zepp’s new Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro is a solid upgrade over its predecessor. It builds on the rugged features the series is known for and introduces new innovations. Like most sturdy smartwatches, though, its size has been a drawback, often straining users with smaller wrists. The good news is that the T-Rex 3 Pro now comes in a 44 mm variant, and it will soon start shipping.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro launched last month, but only the 48 mm model was initially available. It retains the classic T-Rex DNA with an aggressive, bold silhouette defined by sharp angles and pronounced accents. That overall feel remains chunky and heavy, which can be a problem for users who want durability without the extra weight and bulk. It’s also a major pain point that Camila highlighted in her review of the 48 mm version.

Now, more than a month later, the company is about to roll out the 44 mm version of the smartwatch.

Sleeker and Lighter Rugged Watch

The new case size shares the same rugged features as the larger model but in a smaller, lighter package. It measures 44.8 x 44.8 mm in a circular titanium chassis. In terms of weight, it sheds a few grams, coming in at 46.8 grams compared to 52 grams. While that may sound minor, the difference becomes more noticeable once you factor in the strap, which is also narrower at 20 mm.

Amazfit’s T-Rex 3 Pro 44 mm variant has the same 10 ATM rating as the 48 mm variant. / © Zepp Image source: Hayo Lücke / nextpit

Amazfit’s smaller T-Rex 3 Pro isn’t just lighter. It’s thinner too, measuring 13.2 mm compared to 14 mm on the 48 mm model. The top chassis looks cleaner, and the overall design feels sleeker thanks to smoother corners on the octagonal bezel. Another standout feature is the new color variants. The 44 mm variant comes in two-tone Black Gold and Arctic Gold, offering a more premium aesthetic.

Despite the smaller footprint, you still get the same 10 ATM waterproof rating as the larger model. It’s also certified for scuba diving and rated for free diving up to 45 meters.

Smaller battery, Still Lasts Weeks

Naturally, the smaller case size brings a few trade-offs. The display is a 1.3-inch AMOLED, modest but sharp, and protected by sapphire crystal. It’s impressively bright with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

One notable compromise is the battery. The 44 mm version houses a 500 mAh cell, down from 700 mAh in the 48 mm. That’s a sizeable drop, though the smaller display helps conserve power. Real-world usage clocks in at around 17 days, about a week and a day less than the larger model. Still, that’s impressive compared to most smartwatches in its class.

The 44 mm T-Rex 3 Pro is a compelling option for users with slimmer wrists, especially women, or anyone who prefers a lighter watch without sacrificing rugged features.

The smaller Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro is soon to start shipping and priced at $399 (€399 / £399) matching the 48 mm model. Which T-Rex 3 Pro size are you eyeing? Let us know your pick in the comments.