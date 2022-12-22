Tech & Community
Galaxy S23: Here's when exactly Samsung is launching its flagship series

We previously heard that Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S23 in early February next year. However, we didn't have the exact day for when it should happen. Today, a new rumor claims a specific date on when Samsung's flagship trio will officially debut.

The Galaxy S23 (Ultra) was pretty much uncovered in all aspects such as the technical specifications except for the pricing and release date. But that is now starting to clear as we head to the Unpacked day, which is now rumored to kick off on February 1st, 2023, according to well-known leaker IceUniverse.

The date coincides with the first report detailing an early February target based on a South Korean outlet. It also confirmed that the physical event will take place in San Francisco, California though Samsung is yet to ship its invites yet.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (Ultra) specs and price

More than the lineup's event, the Galaxy S23's specs were revealed by recent listings. The priciest model, which is the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, improved 8K video recording, and a new 200 MP main camera.

Meanwhile, the three Galaxy devices are sharing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that is expected to offer more efficient and faster performance. The non-ultra variants are said to benefit from bigger batteries along with a unified but minimalist design. Samsung could also give the Galaxy S23 with a tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
An alleged render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra / © Twitter/u/OnLeaks

There are no pricing details mentioned. But multiple sources hint at unchanged prices due to the uncertain circumstances in the global economy next year. It would also be logical for the company to keep it attractive given the fierce competition with Apple's iPhone 14 (Pro).

For reference, the Galaxy S22 retails for $799 while the Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1199, although you can find big discounts for all models today. Likewise, we want to know how much do you think the Galaxy S23 will cost?

