Samsung Unpacked Bingo: because you've gotta make it fun somehow

Another autumn, another Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Some things are new this year, such as the online-only format. Other things are not so new, such as the wave of leaks and buzz-killers in the lead up to the show. We're getting to the stage where the 'Unpacked' name is beyond ironic and venturing into satire. Here's how to have a little fun while watching.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place at 10:00 Easter Time (07:00 PST). That's 15:00 if you live in the United Kingdom. You can watch it live on the official Samsung website, or right here on NextPit via the YouTube live stream below.

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Gone are the days when the smartphones launched were exciting events packed with unknowns and surprises. Apple still draws a crowd to its WWDC and iPhone launches, thanks in part to its loyal band of devotees and mainstream appeal, but Samsung takes to the stage with little commotion these days.

The leak cycle, for lack of a better phrase, has essentially ruined the concept of the showcase launch show. No more so is this true than in the case of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. On Wednesday, August 5, the South Korean manufacturer - recently dethroned as the world's number one producer of smartphones by Huawei - presents its new flagship mobile devices. The star of the show is the Galaxy Note 20 series. Here's what you can expect to see:

The following list of products is curated based upon the numerous leaks and rumors surrounding the event.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: expect to see a 6.42-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,300mAh battery, and a price tag of $999. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: with a probable 6.87-inch display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh, a 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader under the display, a 4,500mAh battery, and a hefty $1,249 price tag. The new Galaxy Buds Live with ANC - those bean-shaped things we've all seen doing the rounds will be officially unveiled at Unpacked this week. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 - with an 11-inch display and powered by a Snapdragon 865+. There should also be an S7+ variant with a 12.4-inch display and 5G on board. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - comes in two sizes (45mm and 41mm), Silver (stainless steel), and cost between $399 and $599 depending on the size, finish, and specs.

We could also see the much-leaked Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, although that seems like a 2021 device and will only be 'teased' rather than officially unveiled, if it makes an appearance at all. It looks like everything is going to come in Samsung's new bronze/gold color, which has adorned the marketing campaign up to this point and which has been widely seen in leaked images so far.

Out of the lot, the Galaxy Buds Live look the most interesting. Almost everything about these new true wireless earbuds looks different from what we have seen on the market up to now. For me personally, the ear tips on offer here look bizarre and new. The Buds Live are far from a clone of anything I've had my grubby hands on so far, and I'm excited to see how this earbud design sounds in practice.

Mildy interesting is the fact that Samsung will continue its 'Ultra' tag for the top phone in the lineup yet appears to be dropping the Plus variant we saw with the Galaxy Note 10+. The S20, remember, came in three variants but the Note 20 looks set to come in only two - the regular Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra.