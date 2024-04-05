Hot topics

Samsung Could Make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Thinner and Lighter

nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Front Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

With the next Unpacked event a few months away, leaks about Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 continue to pick up steam. While it's speculated an Ultra foldable model is in tow, details that emerged today shed more light on the standard model. By the looks of it, it seems the device will be more manageable in terms of size than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be thinner and lighter

Over on X (formerly Twitter), reliable leaker Ice Universe shared some key specifications and features of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Beginning with the weight, the upcoming foldable is said to tip the scale at 239 grams, placing it on par with the OnePlus Open (review) and 14 grams lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at 253 grams.

As for its depth, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 12.1 mm when folded and 5.6 mm when unfolded. As a comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a thickness of 13.4 mm and 6.1 mm, respectively. The difference should be noticeable in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when placed beside its predecessor, while making it as thin as the Google Pixel Fold (review).

Wider displays on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The tipster detailed how the new Samsung foldable handset will feature wider viewing real estates on both the cover and inner displays. The outside panel will measure 6.3 inches wide in a 22:9 ratio while the main folding display has a 7.6-inch screen size in a 7:6 ratio.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 mold
Alleged wider form of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 / © X/u/IceUniverse / Edit by nextpit

These new ratios should result in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 having a profile closer to a square compared to the Fold 5's elongated form with a 23.1:9 ratio on its cover display. Even better yet — there's a shot of an alleged mold of the device showing a front section that is comparable to the Galaxy S24 Ultra we reviewed.

Elsewhere, the leaker stated the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature a 4,400 mAh battery capacity alongside a 25-watt charging speed, both of which remain unchanged from its predecessor.

It also lends credence to the speculation that a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra does exist. However, available details are scarce with mere rumors hinting at a titanium frame and superior displays to the regular model.

Samsung is believed to unveil the foldable phone in July, which should include the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Watch 7. Which among these upcoming devices do you look forward to most? Do you think there will be a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra? Let's discuss it in the comments.

Source: Ice Universe on X

