Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Could Copy Galaxy S24 Ultra's Design

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 was launched just this month. However, we're now getting an idea of how its successor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, could look like. And if anything goes according to plan, Samsung's next premium foldable will be sharing design with the unannounced Galaxy S24 Ultra .

Frequent leaker Ice Universe has shared a set of pictures and a clip of an alleged Galaxy Z Fold 6 molding. Accordingly, the device shows the same flat panels as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) in its folded form, but with a slightly improved hinge formation and noticeable fully flat folded panels.

What's interesting is the slightly different aspect ratio that is only shown on the front cover. It appears wider compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This is said to be similar to the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is perhaps the most radical change that Samsung has made with its vertical folding lineup.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to get a wider ratio and radian identical to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. / © X/u/IceUniverse

Apart from the middle frame, the bezels are quite modest on the device. However, the leaker suggests this could still change on the final Galaxy Z Fold 6. Furthermore, there is still a centered punch hole for the selfie camera. So, it might disappoint some fans that are expecting Samsung to extend the under-display solution from the inner screen to the cover.

Going to the bottom view, the dummy unit presents radically different sides from the predecessor. Evidently, it has radian meeting between the two panels that creates an elliptical and flat bottom. The radian or the curvature of the side cross section is believed to be identical to the Galaxy S24 Ultra as well.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

What do you think of the supposed design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5? Would you prefer the foldable to have a wider ratio or a narrower one? Tell us in the comments.