Samsung May Release the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 Sooner – But Why?

Samsung has accustomed to launching its foldable smartphones and new wave of products such as smartwatches and headphones in August for years now. But for unknown reason, the South Koreans are now rumored that it will hold its second Unpacked event of the year at an earlier date and possibly affecting the release dates of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Last year saw Samsung introducing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the second week of August. This year might be different, according to SamMobile. The publication is now speculating that it could happen between July 25 to 27, which is a couple of weeks ahead compared to 2022.

Why Samsung might release the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 sooner

It was not detailed why Samsung could move the launch date, but it may boil down to heated foldable competition in the market. Aside from the recent entries of foldable phones from the Chinese brands like Vivo and Oppo, Motorola is also said to unveil the Razr+ and 'Razr Lite' in June. In addition, Google is expected to announce the Pixel Fold at its 2023 I/O in May.

The limited availability of Motorola's Razr 2023 or Vivo's X Flip in major regions may not concern Samsung. However, it is the full-folding Google Pixel Fold that could steal the thunder from the Galaxy Z Fold 5 considering it will likely be released in June per report.

When folded, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still a thick and heavy smartphone with uneven a gap present in the middle. / © NextPit

The first Pixel-branded foldable from the search giant is reported to feature a durable hinge with waterproofing while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could finally add dust resistance on top of the current IPX8 protection. There are clues that Samsung would be utilizing a teardrop-shape hinge for its next-gen foldable as well. This mechanical component will reduce the display crease and allow the folding panels to be flat when folded.

Beyond the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 (Ultra) series powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is anticipated to be launched too. Both the Galaxy Watch Buds 3 TWS and the Galaxy Watch 6 (Pro) smartwatch with a rotating bezel and a bigger battery are also on the cards.

With more foldable phones arriving, do you think Samsung is concerned to be undercut by rivals? Plus, would you consider that having more foldable alternatives is beneficial for consumers? Share to us your thoughts in the comments.