Samsung's Galaxy XR May Not Beat Apple Vision Pro in this Area

Apart from Apple that is set to release its Vision Pro headset this quarter, Samsung has also confirmed that it is entering the premium XR and VR market. Last year, it confirmed that it has partnered with Qualcomm and Google to bring a Samsung-branded spatial headset in the near future. Now, Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip that would likely power the Galaxy XR (not its final name).

In terms of numbers, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 is a major leap from the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 that is found on Meta's Quest Pro headset. Notably, the new XR chip platform brings 15 percent better GPU performance and up to 20 percent higher CPU frequency compared to its predecessor.

Furthermore, there is an upgrade to the ISP (Image Signal Processing), which is now capable of running more than 12 cameras at the same time. There are also on-device AI capabilities for enhanced tracking, a 90 Hz frame rate, and more superior latency at 12 ms full-color video see-through. But more importantly, the highlight might be the resolution per eye.

Comparing the Samsung Galaxy XR to Meta Quest Pro and Apple Vision Pro

According to Qualcomm, the platform will support 4.3K (4300 × 4300) resolution per eye, a big jump from the Meta Quest Pro with a native resolution of 2160 × 2160 pixels per eye with rendered resolution at 1800 × 1920 pixels. Essentially, this puts well over 18.4 million pixels for the Gen 2 platform and about 4.5 million pixels per eye on Gen 1.

The Meta Quest 3 comes with two high-resolution (2160x2160 pixels) pancake lenses. / © nextpit

However, compared to the Apple Vision Pro with 21 million pixels, it appears Samsung's Galaxy XR would be short in resolution. At the same time, it is unclear whether the Koreans are going to fully utilize all the available pixels on their spatial headset eventually.

Apple's Vision Pro headset features 23 million pixels per eye on its micro-OLED screens. / © NextPit

Not many details are known about the Samsung headset aside from that it will be powered by a Qualcomm chip and run on Google's software and services. Therefore, there could still be ways or specs the Galaxy XR could outshine the Vision Pro. Perhaps, we might see a better micro-OLED panel or a lighter build, although these are still pure speculations for now.

While the upcoming Samsung headset is said to sit in the ultra-high-end category, there's a chance the company would undercut Apple by offering the wearable for a lower price tag. It is rumored the Galaxy XR would debut alongside the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro headphones and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 sometime this year.

How do you think Samsung is going to match Apple in the reality space with its entry? Share with us your answers in the comments.