Galaxy XCover 6 Pro: Samsung confirms the release date for its 1st rugged 5G phone

We finally get to see Samsung's new rugged phone. The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is to be presented on July 13, together with a new tablet from the South Koreans.

TL;DR

"Samsung Together 2022" event starts on July 13.

The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro will be presented, as well as the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro rugged tablet.

The event is online-only and not open to the public.

We have been waiting for Samsung to continue its XCover series for a long time. The wait will end in July when Samsung finally unveils the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro. After several recent leaks about the company's rugged phone, we now have certainty: Sammy will unveil his rugged phone on July 13!

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro To device database

This picture tells us when we will get to see the new Samsung rugged hardware. / © Samsung

One Samsung event, two rugged devices, first with 5G!

When we get the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro unveiled on July 13, most of the facts about the device should have been known to us long ago. Thanks to corresponding leaks, we already know that the phone will be equipped with a removable battery. The XCover series is aimed at people who work in the industrial sector or on construction sites. Therefore, a quickly replaceable battery is just as essential there as the very robust casing of these smartphones.

We also expect a dual-cam and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, alongside which 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage are assumed according to the leak. That sounds like a solid mid-range smartphone, which is at least much better than what we know from the Galaxy XCover 5.

More exciting than that is the fact that Samsung presents a rugged phone with a 5G modem for the first time. In the future, you will no longer have to do without turbo-fast Internet on the construction site.

Samsung will also unveil the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro alongside the XCover 6 Pro. This is also very robustly constructed and intended for identical scenarios as the Rugged phone. However, it does not have a removable battery. Instead, you will find the S Pen on board - as usual for Samsung tablets.

Even though it is still almost a month away: Are you already excited about Samsung's new rugged products? Or do you not like the rugged devices?