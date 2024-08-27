While the new Galaxy Watch Ultra (review) and Watch 7 enjoy having One UI 6 Watch OS, Samsung is still working to deliver the latest software to its older Galaxy Watch models . However, the wait could be proven worthwhile with major changes confirmed to arrive. These include battery-enhancing tweaks to previous watches and a global Always-on Display mode for the Galaxy Watch 4.

The One UI 6 Watch OS is based on Google's Wear OS 5, which also debuted on the Pixel Watch 3, albeit with a look at is closer to stock. Similar to the One UI 7 for Galaxy smartphones, Samsung is also running the One UI 6 Watch beta through its One UI Beta Program for developers and testers.

What's new in One UI 6 Watch Beta

Samsung recently rolled out the latest One UI 6 Watch beta version ZHX4, making it the 4th release for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 and the 5th installment for the Galaxy Watch 6 (review). The update has already been available in South Korea and could arrive in other countries in the coming days or weeks.

Interestingly, the fresh beta update includes vital improvements that focuses on system stabilization and performance optimization for older Galaxy Watch models. At the same time, there are also optimizations for the smartwatch's battery, which should stretch the endurance of these wearables and offer fixes for numerous bugs and problems.

Upgraded Always-on Display feature for the Galaxy Watch 4

Along with the beta update, there's also a specific addition to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Samsung will finally introduce the "global" Always-on Display or AOD mode to these watches.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 runs on a hybrid of Tizen OS and Wear OS while the Watch 5 and later models run on pure One UI Watch based on Wear OS. / © NextPit

Based on what we know, "global" AOD enables Always-on Display not only on the set watch face on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, but it also supports modes and other information you've last viewed. For instance, it can now support current activity, showing the metrics and information on your Always-on Display, which is similar to the Galaxy Watch 5 and later models.

As we well know, the Galaxy Watch 4 series is powered by Tizen OS and Wear OS hybrid rather than booting on the latter purely as with the subsequent Galaxy Watch. This is the reason for the feature giving the duo a miss from the beginning.

Samsung has not announced when we can expect the definitive One UI 6 Watch version to arrive to the public. Based on the previous One UI Watch release, the update should arrive sometime in September or October, depending on the country you're in and mobile carrier you're subscribed to.

Have you enrolled in the One UI Beta Program or are you waiting for the final version? Let us know how you want to test the latest Galaxy Watch software.