Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked date today, but this does not mean the number of leaks concerning its upcoming Galaxy devices are slowing down anytime soon. Among the devices expected to be unveiled is the Galaxy Watch 7, which has starred on an Amazon listing revealing some of its key features, and as you would expect, it includes a suite of AI tools .

The listing was discovered by PassionateGeekz from Amazon Canada, which appears to be an official listing given it will be fulfilled by the retailer itself. While the specifications and photos are obviously unrelated, there were snippets in the description that mentioned a new chipset and features on the smartwatch.

What processor and new features does the Galaxy Watch 7 have?

Basically, the listed Galaxy Watch 7 will be powered by an unknown 3 nm AP (application processor). Previous rumors speculated this will be an Exynos W1000 chipset that is set to feature a faster and more efficient processing unit. If the new chip materializes, this will be a major jump from the Exynos W930 found in the Galaxy Watch 6 (review), which was manufactured using a 5 nm process.

Another notable point mentioned was the “BioActive Sensor 2.” Based on what we know, the South Koreans will most likely fit the Galaxy Watch 7 with a new all-in-one biometric sensor to measure heart rate, blood oxygen level, and stress monitoring. It's still unclear how the new sensor is any better or more accurate compared to the current BioActive sensor, though.

An Amazon Canada listing reveals the purported key features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. / © nextpit

Elsewhere, many new features on the Galaxy Watch 7 were centered on the use of Galaxy AI which mentioned “Daily AI Companion” to power different activities like workouts, sleep, and communication. It was also highlighted that users will be able to use AI word suggestions when replying to messages via the smartwatch.

How much will the Galaxy Watch 7 cost?

There price of the Galaxy Watch 7 was listed for CAD$358 CAD, which is approximately $300 after conversion. Interestingly, this suggests the unannounced smartwatch will not see a price change from last year's Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung already scheduled the next Galaxy Unpacked on July 10 which will happen in Paris. Apart from the Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Buds 3 headphones should be officially announced at the same event.

What are your thoughts on these Galaxy Watch 7 features? Do you think these are noteworthy upgrades from its predecessor? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments.