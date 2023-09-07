Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: New clasp might be faulty

Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic alongside two new foldables, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review) almost a month ago. After the smartwatch arrived for the early adopters, a major problem appears to have emerged which we also did not experience during our initial hands-on: The wristband's new quick-release clasp loosens on its own, letting the expensive watch fall to its doom.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 on the loose!

In addition to a larger display, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 also received a new quick-release mechanism for its strap. While it used to be a type of pin that had to be pressed on the right for the strap to be released from the watch's chassis, the new strap comes with a button that just needs to be pressed to be released.

Another plus point is how both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (review) and Galaxy Watch 4 straps, as well as the new straps, remain compatible with older Samsung watches.

What sounds like an improvement at first seems to be the opposite for some users, as some Reddit readers have reported. This is because the wrist bone tends to accidentally trigger this unlocking mechanism way too often for certain wrist sizes, allowing the Samsung smartwatch (which costs $299 and above), to fall off accidentally without you noticing it.

Here is an example of how the band relatively easy it is to be released from the watch at minute 1:42:

Samsung has not commented on the issue yet. If you also face this problem, you can use any conventional 20 mm or 22 mm strap with spring pins. As mentioned earlier, you can make use of wristbands from older Galaxy Watch models with your new timepiece.

Who among you has already purchased the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic)? Do you also face the same quick-release problem? How satisfied are you with the new Samsung smartwatch?