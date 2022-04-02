Surprise! Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to get a battery upgrade

Despite the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 receiving very good feedback from our review, it is always let down by its Achilles heels which is the battery life. The upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 series could finally end that curse as it rumored to pack larger batteries based on a listing from South Korea.

TL;DR

Samsung may improve the battery life of its smartwatch on Galaxy Watch 5.

Both sizes of Galaxy Watch 5 could receive substantial battery upgrade.

Samsung could announce Galaxy Watch 5 this August.

According to the report, the smaller Galaxy Watch 5 model will be powered by a 276 mAh battery, up 29 mAh or almost 11% bigger compared to the 247 mAh capacity of Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm). An updated listing suggests that the larger Galaxy Watch 5 models will have 397 mAh batteries which is 36 mAh more than the 361 mAh of the current Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) or about 9% bigger.

There are several reasons to like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4! / © NextPit

The new numbers are pretty substantial upgrades, but these will surely add several hours to Samsung's next smartwatch and may help it to last up to the next day of use. The company could also add a series of measures to extend the battery life of the Galaxy Watch 5 through updated One UI Watch OS or with a more efficient processor, which we are looking forward to along with the rumored thermometer function.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is expected to debut along with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4 this August. We are still a few months away and one should surely expect more details to emerge about the Galaxy Watch 5 and folding smartphones of Samsung.

