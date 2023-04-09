Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is Not Getting Thinner—But Here's Where It May Stand Out

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 (Ultra) is undoubtedly one of the most leaked devices from the South Koreans. The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus model was recently reported featuring a new camera layout . Even before that, the specs of the premium Ultra were also revealed. Today, a prominent leaker is confirming other notable changes such as the water resistance rating and faster RAM type.

If you were to pick the most reliable tipsters with solid track records, Ice Universe is likely one of them. Shared on Twitter, he is alleging that the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is unchanged over the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in terms of dimensions. Specifically, the two generations are 100 percent identical in size at 326.4x208.6x5.5 mm (12.9x8.2x0.2 inch) while the unannounced model is a few grams heavier.

Apart from the devices' proportions, it added that both the 14.6-inch AMOLED display and 11,200 mAh battery are kept as well. Furthermore, Samsung doesn't intend to offer improved charging for the flagship Android tablet. Instead, the Tab S9 Ultra is sticking to 45W quick charging based on the posting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (Ultra) with faster memory and IP68 certification

Unsurprisingly, an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset is going to power the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra including the Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus. What's new is a faster and more efficient RAM type of LPDDR5X, which is similarly found on the Galaxy S23+ we've tested, although a bigger capacity is mentioned in the tweet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Plus) and Tab S8 Ultra share the same metal build / © Samsung

It was previously tipped by SamMobile that the Galaxy Tab S9 series is the first non-Galaxy Active slabs from the company that will be certified with ingress protection. This claim is now being corroborated by an independent source and suggests the trio is getting an IP68 rating. Meaning, any of the tablets could survive water submersion for up to 1.5 meters depth.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (Ultra) release date

Regarding the release dates, Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 in August along with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Other slated devices that would likely be announced at the same Unpacked event are Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Buds 3, and the Galaxy SmartTag 2.

With most brands introducing minor design changes, do you think Samsung is on track to focus on adding under-the-hood upgrades? Hit us up with your answers in the comment section. We're surely interested to know your thoughts on this.