Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 at $120 Off is the Best Android Tablet to Buy

Although the pre-order perks for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 models have already ended, Amazon is now again running a promo for the new flagship Android tablets . Either model of the standard Galaxy Tab S9 in their 2nd tier storage configuration is $120 cheaper, translating up to 13 percent off.

This reduction drops the Galaxy Tab S9 in the 256 GB version to $799 from $819 and $999 for the Galaxy Tab S9+ with 512 GB onboard memory coming from $1119. Besides the offer being limited to the higher storage options, you should know that only the graphite colorway is listed with the discount. The same deal is also available in the official Samsung online store, just make sure to select the upgraded storage option.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is the best Android tablet you can buy

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9+ ship with minor exterior changes from their predecessors. However, Samsung managed to add IP68 certification, which is a first for a regular Android slab. The protection makes these tablets dust and water-resistant and that could be helpful in cases of accidental water splashes or even dropping the device in a pool or bathtub.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

In addition to the ingress protection, the Galaxy Tab S9 line is made of aluminum which results in a lightweight and thin build. It also incorporates more recycled components than before, such as the Gorilla Glass 5 that protects the touch display.

Furthermore, you can find a crisper and more vivid 11-inch AMOLED screen on the Galaxy Tab S9 which is a big improvement from the LCD of the Galaxy Tab S8. But as for the Galaxy Tab S9+, it comes with a larger 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Meanwhile, both panels feature a 120 Hz refresh rate. A nice touch is a bundled S Pen stylus that comes free on both.

Sizing up Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. All come with an AMOLED 2X screen at 120 Hz refresh rate. / © nextpit

When it comes to other specs, there are four AKG-tuned speakers wrapping the sides of each slab. The Galaxy Tab S9 has a single 13 MP main snapper at the back while the Plus adds an extra 8 MP ultrawide. Their front-facing module is a reliable 12 MP camera that does 4K video recording.

Headlining under the hood hardware is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which is coupled with 8 or 12 GB of RAM. You can expect the tablets to perform admirably regardless of the tasks you throw at or the games you're running. The chip should also help extend the robust battery life of the Galaxy Tab S9, compared to previous generations processors.

What do you think of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 at this rate? Does it make a compelling purchase? Tell us your answers in the comment section and if you prefer seeing more tablet deals like this in the future.