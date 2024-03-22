Leaked Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) Photos Hint of Imminent Launch

The original Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was one of the best-selling Android tablets from Samsung, which is why they introduced a refreshed version of the tablet in 2022. It is rumored a 2024 model or third iteration will be revealed soon. Supporting that claim is a set of leaked pictures of the device, revealing a familiar design but in a new colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) colors and specifications

Based on a discovered listing (via 91Mobiles) of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), the tablet is shown to carry an identical design to its predecessor. It features a portrait form with modest bezels around the display and an aluminum chassis that match the 2022 model exactly. What's noticeably different is the color, which has a new mint green finish that will be offered in addition to graphite (black) and pink.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be offered in a new mint green colorway / © 91Mobiles

The listing also confirmed the upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's specifications. Internally, an in-house Exynos 1280 SoC will replace the Snapdragon 720G, which should add extra oomph to the tablet in terms of processor performance and efficiency. The chip is said to be mated to 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB expandable storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features the same exterior as the original Tab S6 Lite. / © 91Mobiles

Apart from a new chipset, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) features the newer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity standard. The rest of the device's specifications appear unchanged. Essentially, it incorporates a 10.4-inch TFT LCD screen in 1200 x 2000 pixels resolution alongside S Pen compatibility, which is pictured to be bundled with the device. Meanwhile, the tablet retains the 8 MP rear camera, 5 MP selfie snapper, and 7,040 mAh battery capacity.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) should run on Android 14 with the One UI 6.1 skin out of the box, which is another reason why fans from older Android tablets should make the upgrade. It's unclear if we will also benefit from an extended software policy support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) price

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) costs €429 ($465) a pop for the base Wi-Fi model while the LTE variant starts at €459 ($499). If you want to double the storage, the Wi-Fi model retails for €489 ($530). Samsung is set to launch the device in India first.

At this price point, it seems the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a reasonable alternative to the recently launched Galaxy Tab A9 in terms of design and build quality. However, the latter does offer a faster display and a cheaper pricing, at least in the USA.

Do you think there's still room for a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in Samsung's tablet lineup? Do you agree Samsung should stop refreshing its older tablets? Tell us your answers in the comments.