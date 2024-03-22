Hot topics

Leaked Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) Photos Hint of Imminent Launch

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
NextPit Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE back
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

The original Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was one of the best-selling Android tablets from Samsung, which is why they introduced a refreshed version of the tablet in 2022. It is rumored a 2024 model or third iteration will be revealed soon. Supporting that claim is a set of leaked pictures of the device, revealing a familiar design but in a new colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) colors and specifications

Based on a discovered listing (via 91Mobiles) of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), the tablet is shown to carry an identical design to its predecessor. It features a portrait form with modest bezels around the display and an aluminum chassis that match the 2022 model exactly. What's noticeably different is the color, which has a new mint green finish that will be offered in addition to graphite (black) and pink.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be offered in a new mint green colorway / © 91Mobiles

The listing also confirmed the upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's specifications. Internally, an in-house Exynos 1280 SoC will replace the Snapdragon 720G, which should add extra oomph to the tablet in terms of processor performance and efficiency. The chip is said to be mated to 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features the same exterior as the original Tab S6 Lite. / © 91Mobiles

Apart from a new chipset, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) features the newer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity standard. The rest of the device's specifications appear unchanged. Essentially, it incorporates a 10.4-inch TFT LCD screen in 1200 x 2000 pixels resolution alongside S Pen compatibility, which is pictured to be bundled with the device. Meanwhile, the tablet retains the 8 MP rear camera, 5 MP selfie snapper, and 7,040 mAh battery capacity.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) should run on Android 14 with the One UI 6.1 skin out of the box, which is another reason why fans from older Android tablets should make the upgrade. It's unclear if we will also benefit from an extended software policy support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) price

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) costs €429 ($465) a pop for the base Wi-Fi model while the LTE variant starts at €459 ($499). If you want to double the storage, the Wi-Fi model retails for €489 ($530). Samsung is set to launch the device in India first.

At this price point, it seems the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a reasonable alternative to the recently launched Galaxy Tab A9 in terms of design and build quality. However, the latter does offer a faster display and a cheaper pricing, at least in the USA.

Do you think there's still room for a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in Samsung's tablet lineup? Do you agree Samsung should stop refreshing its older tablets? Tell us your answers in the comments.

Source: 91Mobiles, Appauls

Choosing the Right Samsung Foldable

  Fold 2023 Fold 2022 Fold 2021 Flip-Phone 2023 Flip-Phone 2022 Flip-Phone 2021
Product
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing