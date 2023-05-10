Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 at 25% Off is a Fantastic Tablet Gift Idea

Mother's Day is fast approaching, and there's no other better way to surprise your mom than with a brand-new Samsung tablet , which she can use at home looking on recipes or maybe for binge-watching her favorite TV shows. Amazon has one of the Galaxy Tab A8 models at 25 percent off, which puts the tablet back to a compelling price of $209.

The discounted non-cellular Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch in 64 GB storage configuration typically retails north of $220, but the new deal has put the Android tablet even at a lower price of $209. That's a huge $70 saving you can only take home with the dark gray colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at its discounted price makes a great purchase for this Mother's Day celebration.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a worthy Android tablet for casual use

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is a budget tablet that was released early last year. It has a large and bright 10.5-inch LCD screen with a relatively modest Full-HD resolution for its size. This makes it a great companion for casual use such as browsing, editing of documents or even as a kitchen smart display. In addition, there are four speakers located around the tablet that enable solid sound output when playing videos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch is available in pink gold, silver, and dark gray variants. / © Samsung

If you want to play mobile games, the Galaxy Tab A8 can handle most titles, thanks to its octa-core processor. The chipset is then paired with a 7040 mAh battery, expandable memory using a micro-SD card for up to 1 TB size, and a decent amount of RAM at 4 GB. Charging is quite reasonable at 15 watts.

Elsewhere, the slab gets a reliable 8 MP rear camera, which is useful in snapping files. At the same time, this sensor and the 5 MP selfie snapper can record 1080p videos as well. The Galaxy Tab A8 runs on Android 11 OS, but it can be upgraded to Android 13 and likely to the upcoming Android 14 next year.

Aside from the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, do you already have other tech gift ideas for this Mother's Day? Share with us in the comments section.