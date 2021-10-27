Get the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus for $29.99

Careless and forgetful like me? The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus will allow you to relax knowing that your items are always traceable. With this Amazon deal, you can get buy these convenient gadgets for only $29.99.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus is available at a 25% discount: Instead of $ 39.99 only $29.99.

only $29.99. The deal can be found in the Amazon Store.

Smart Tags are a convenient way to keep track of your items.

I am the kind of person that forgets. I've left my wallet in dine-ins, my smartphone in toilet stalls and I think I have a set of keys perpetually lost in a winter jacket. If not for the occasional kindness of strangers who find my items and return them, I would probably not have been able to write these lines and instead i would be still be looking for my earbuds.

If you face similar problems with me then there's nothing i would recommend more than investing in a smart tag. These discreet and robust devices can be attached to your most essential possessions like backpacks, purses, cars, pets, and... your partner... and essentially help you track them in the real world. -This is a joke, please refrain from using a smart tag on other people, this is what the Snap Map is for.-

So for this deal article, i want to present to you the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus, the Samsung refined gadget that is for the time being 25% off in Amazon. Instead of $ 39.99 you will only have to pay $29.99 which is a great introductory price to the niche world of smart tags.

Find your tag using the AR app / © Samsung

Why you should get a Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus

If you are still not convinced that the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus is for you, perhaps we should look further into the details of this device. What sets the Galaxy SmartTag Plus apart is the ability to use a convenient AR app to locate your items real-time in the environment. As long as the tag is within range (around 390 feet or 120m with select devices) you can use the Samsung SmartThings Find to accurately locate your items.

If you are unfortunate enough to get out of range you do not have to worry, if any other device that uses the SmartThings Find feature gets within range, it will update the location of the SmartTag Plus in your map. Then, going near that location will allow you to detect the device using the AR feature.

The SmartTag also acts as a beeper, helping you to locate it inside drawers, couches and other not so obvious locations. It is waterproof and has a 6 month battery life, with included and replaceable CR2032 batteries.

Additionally the device unlocks a series of smart home features as long as it is connected to your device. You can use the button on the SmartTag Plus to automate your life by assigning different tasks to it. For example you can set it to switch smart lightbulbs, open A/C or other activate other smart devices. Neat!

What objects would you hook up your Galaxy SmartTag Plus on? Let us know bellow!