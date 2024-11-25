Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Is a Better Camera Coming?

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Hoehere Produktionskosten erwartet Design in neuen Bildern zu sehen
© Technizo Concept
Anton Meyer

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is already casting its shadow. Although it has yet to be officially unveiled, the first leaks give us an insight into what we can expect in early 2025. Rumors are currently piling up in every (internet) corner. One such rumor now reports on the upcoming design, among other things. And the statement comes from no stranger.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Fancier design and better camera

The S25 Ultra is to be given a refined and more elegant design. Samsung is apparently planning a rounded casing that could provide a more pleasant feel. The dimensions of the device are said to be 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm, making it the thinnest Ultra model. The display could grow to 6.9 inches, with thinner edges allowing more screen area with similar device dimensions.

The camera of the Samsung smartphone promises some interesting improvements. The ultra wide-angle camera is expected to receive an upgrade to 50 MP and use the Samsung ISOCELL JN3 sensor with a pixel size of 0.7 μm. The main camera is expected to retain its 200 MP, while rumors are circulating about an upgrade of the 3x zoom camera to 50 MP.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra the new smartphone pinnacle?

Under the hood, the S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM. This promises strong performance for all application areas. The effective battery life could also be extended, although the previous capacity of 5,000 mAh from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (test) will not be improved according to previous information.

It would be tough to usurp the Galaxy S24 Ultra as a top handphone this year.
It is not yet clear which other features of the S24 Ultra (pictured) will be carried over from the S25 Ultra. / © nextpit

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to arrive in January 2025. However, there are some conflicting rumors regarding the price. Some sources point to a possible price increase, while others assume that Samsung will continue its current pricing policy in order to remain competitive.

Whether it will become the new smartphone messiah remains to be seen, of course. But the information so far promises an extremely high-performance smartphone, which could now also appear in a stylish package. Although many details are still awaiting official confirmation, the leaks so far give hope for an exciting flagship smartphone (buying guide).

What do you think of the anticipated new Samsung S25 Ultra? Can it stand up to the iPhone 16 ?

Source: notebookcheck

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing