The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is already casting its shadow. Although it has yet to be officially unveiled, the first leaks give us an insight into what we can expect in early 2025. Rumors are currently piling up in every (internet) corner. One such rumor now reports on the upcoming design, among other things. And the statement comes from no stranger.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Fancier design and better camera

The S25 Ultra is to be given a refined and more elegant design. Samsung is apparently planning a rounded casing that could provide a more pleasant feel. The dimensions of the device are said to be 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm, making it the thinnest Ultra model. The display could grow to 6.9 inches, with thinner edges allowing more screen area with similar device dimensions.

The camera of the Samsung smartphone promises some interesting improvements. The ultra wide-angle camera is expected to receive an upgrade to 50 MP and use the Samsung ISOCELL JN3 sensor with a pixel size of 0.7 μm. The main camera is expected to retain its 200 MP, while rumors are circulating about an upgrade of the 3x zoom camera to 50 MP.

Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specifications have been confirmed.

The only upgrade is the ultra-wide-angle sensor, 50MP 0.7um ISOCELL JN3 sensor, the main camera 200MP HP2 (small process upgrade model unchanged), 3x is still 10MP IMX754, 5x is still IMX854 50MP 0.7 um — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 9, 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra the new smartphone pinnacle?

Under the hood, the S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM. This promises strong performance for all application areas. The effective battery life could also be extended, although the previous capacity of 5,000 mAh from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (test) will not be improved according to previous information.

It is not yet clear which other features of the S24 Ultra (pictured) will be carried over from the S25 Ultra. / © nextpit

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to arrive in January 2025. However, there are some conflicting rumors regarding the price. Some sources point to a possible price increase, while others assume that Samsung will continue its current pricing policy in order to remain competitive.

Whether it will become the new smartphone messiah remains to be seen, of course. But the information so far promises an extremely high-performance smartphone, which could now also appear in a stylish package. Although many details are still awaiting official confirmation, the leaks so far give hope for an exciting flagship smartphone (buying guide).

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

What do you think of the anticipated new Samsung S25 Ultra? Can it stand up to the iPhone 16 ?