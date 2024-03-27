Samsung Galaxy S24 Gets Massive Camera Fixes in April Update

Samsung is making the April update for the Galaxy S24 (review) available ahead of the supposed release next month in some countries. The update includes the usual security patches, but it also comes with major camera fixes and improvements to the flagship smartphones . Here's why you should install the firmware right away.

What's new with April security patch update for Samsung Galaxy S24

The April update is a pretty big one for a monthly security patch, and it is about 1 GB in file size depending on the Galaxy S24 (Ultra) model and region. In Europe, the firmware is labeled as S928BXXU1AXCA (via SamMobile) while the South Korean version is S928NKSU1AXCA and comes at around 800 MB in size.

Regardless of the size, though, the new software addresses numerous camera problems both reported by users and acknowledged by the South Korean company itself.

Based on the changelog, it should improve the white balance and color accuracy of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra's (review) cameras through the default camera app and the ExpertRAW app. At the same time, this pledges to enhance low-light shooting capabilities of the three camera phones, which some users noted to be unstable in a few instances.

Samsung Galaxy S24's April security update adds multiple camera fixes and improvements. / © Samsung Community EU/user118858

Furthermore, zoom shots that include subjects with texts and labels have been noticed to be a hit a miss in terms of clarity. The firmware is seemingly fixing that, and it appears the Galaxy S24 Ultra is going to benefit from this the most given the extra telephoto shooters.

Lastly, Samsung is also giving support to record videos in 480 x 480 pixel resolution under Instant Slow-Mo mode. The feature uses AI to create generate instant slow motion clips from photos.

Aside from the latest security patch version, there are usual performance optimizations and system stability improvements as noted in the changelog.

Which countries the Galaxy S24 April update is available

So far, the April update has been released to South Korea, India, the UK, and Europe. This makes the US models of the Galaxy S24 to receive the update in the coming days or so. But of course, the timing will mostly depend on the adoption of carriers.

If you haven't been notified by the new firmware, you can manually check from your device's settings and then by going to Software update > Download and install.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Have you updated to the latest April patch yet? What other features and changes have you noticed? Let us know your findings down in the comments.