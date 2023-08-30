Hot topics

Exynos-Powered Galaxy S24 May Launch in More Countries

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
nextpit samsung galaxy s23 test 02
© nextpit

There were earlier rumors that selected European and Southeast Asian markets will receive the Exynos 2400-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 while other markets will receive the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 variant. However, a fresh update forecasted that the South Korean company might even launch the Exynos version on its home turf, suggesting confidence in their custom chipset.

This year's Galaxy S23 (review) range saw Samsung make the exclusive shift to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in all regions. The reason was primarily due to the previous Exynos 2200's performance, having been stricken by numerous issues that affected devices powered by the SoC and subsequently resulted in Samsung dropping the chipset in favor of Qualcomm's flagship silicon.

Last month, the grapevine suggested Samsung will utilize its in-house flagship chip for the Galaxy S24 (Plus) and Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was believed to be released in fewer selected regions. According to a South Korean publication, Samsung would also include the Exynos 2400 in the upcoming series in their local market.

Geekbench result of the Samsung Galaxy S24+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
Geekbench result of the Samsung Galaxy S24+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. / © Geekbench

While this rumor has not yet been confirmed, such a move could signal Samsung's work behind the scenes to address the numerous issues that plagued the chip's performance and efficiency. Even so, this would open the possibility of the South Koreans equipping the Exynos 2400 in additional devices in the future, leaving the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 variants to the USA and remaining regions.

When it comes to its specifications, the next-gen SoC uses a 4 nm process node and comes with a 10-core processor, which is helmed by a prime Cortex X4 clocked at 3.1 GHz. The GPU is said to be an Xclipse 940 that offers double the graphical units from the Exynos 2200 on the Galaxy S22. If the standard release schedule were to be followed, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is set to be announced in January or February of 2024 alongside the SoC.

If Samsung has really improved the Exynos 2400, would you prefer it over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Galaxy S24? We're interested to hear your thoughts on this.

Via: SamMobile Source: MK Korea

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0) Next
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing