Exynos-Powered Galaxy S24 May Launch in More Countries

There were earlier rumors that selected European and Southeast Asian markets will receive the Exynos 2400-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 while other markets will receive the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 variant . However, a fresh update forecasted that the South Korean company might even launch the Exynos version on its home turf, suggesting confidence in their custom chipset.

This year's Galaxy S23 (review) range saw Samsung make the exclusive shift to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in all regions. The reason was primarily due to the previous Exynos 2200's performance, having been stricken by numerous issues that affected devices powered by the SoC and subsequently resulted in Samsung dropping the chipset in favor of Qualcomm's flagship silicon.

Last month, the grapevine suggested Samsung will utilize its in-house flagship chip for the Galaxy S24 (Plus) and Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was believed to be released in fewer selected regions. According to a South Korean publication, Samsung would also include the Exynos 2400 in the upcoming series in their local market.

Geekbench result of the Samsung Galaxy S24+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. / © Geekbench

While this rumor has not yet been confirmed, such a move could signal Samsung's work behind the scenes to address the numerous issues that plagued the chip's performance and efficiency. Even so, this would open the possibility of the South Koreans equipping the Exynos 2400 in additional devices in the future, leaving the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 variants to the USA and remaining regions.

When it comes to its specifications, the next-gen SoC uses a 4 nm process node and comes with a 10-core processor, which is helmed by a prime Cortex X4 clocked at 3.1 GHz. The GPU is said to be an Xclipse 940 that offers double the graphical units from the Exynos 2200 on the Galaxy S22. If the standard release schedule were to be followed, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is set to be announced in January or February of 2024 alongside the SoC.

If Samsung has really improved the Exynos 2400, would you prefer it over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Galaxy S24? We're interested to hear your thoughts on this.