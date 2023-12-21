Samsung's Vanilla Galaxy S24 Leaked in All Its Glory

These past weeks have been widely busy with Galaxy S24 leaks , which are given because the flagship trio is expected to be announced by Samsung in January. Following the first renders of the lineup we saw earlier this month, a set of official marketing images of the smallest vanilla Galaxy S24 model in its four colorways have appeared, confirming many changes arriving.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Colors

The most apparent from this leak is the four standard color options planned for the Galaxy S24 (Plus). Namely, these are consisted Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow, according to Android Headlines. At the same time, there will be finishes of orange, green, and blue, which are exclusive to some retail channels of Samsung similar when the Galaxy S23 FE (review) was launched.

Alleged official marketing images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 / © Android Headlines

As for the design, the display gets the same flat top glass from the Galaxy S23 (review), but this is said to be midge wider at 6.2-inch from 6.1-inch. The bezels do appear to be equal on all four sides, although it's unclear whether the thickness is reduced.

Furthermore, the aluminum frame appears to be flatter than before and houses the volume rocker and power button on the right side. It's believed the frame is still made of an aluminum alloy similar to the predecessor while the new titanium chassis is exclusive to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24's colors / © Android Headlines

At the back of the device, a familiar triple camera module in floating lens design is seen. It's not mentioned what type of glass the back panel is on the Galaxy S24, presumably this might utilize the rumored Gorilla Glass Armor, which is a custom glass panel from Corning. Additionally, it does appear to have beveled edges that meet the frame.

The bottom and top portion of the handset are not exposed. However, previous renders suggest the speaker grill uses a single slit cut hour at the bottom. This sits at the side of the USB-C port along with the SIM card tray and microphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 specs

In terms of key specs, the standard Galaxy S24 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC while other markets outside the US may get an Exynos 2400 variant. The memory configuration for the handset was confirmed to consist of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB on-board storage in the base model. However, there are reports that some countries will get 256 GB as the starting storage setup.

Camera-wise, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ should keep the same 50 MP primary sensor complemented by a 12 MP ultrawide and 10 MP telephoto. Meanwhile, both battery capacities are favored to be larger on these upcoming handsets, though charging speeds are likely unchanged.

The beefier specs and new features could be good news for fans as the Galaxy S24 (Plus) and Galaxy S24 Ultra are reported to be priced similarly to their predecessors.

What do you think of the looks of the Samsung Galaxy S24? Would you favor its smaller form factor over the Galaxy S24+ or Ultra? Shoot us with your answers in the comments.