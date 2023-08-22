Compact But Juicy: Samsung Galaxy S24 May Feature a Bigger Battery

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review) , this means the spotlight is now onto the Galaxy S24 that could debut by February next year. Inline with this are more rumors and leaks surfacing about the series. Particularly, the smaller Galaxy S24 from the trio is reported to sport an upgraded battery similar to the Galaxy S24+.

The fresh information comes from Dutch outlet Galaxy Club citing a battery listing from South Korea and further confirmed by the publication through another medium. Accordingly, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is believed to feature a rated 3880 mAh battery, but this will be advertised as 4000 mAh at launch.

In comparison, this is a 100 mAh difference from the current Galaxy S23 (review) with a typical battery capacity at 3900 mAh. The slight increase might not be significant, but this could further give the Samsung device an overall longer battery life if paired with a more efficient processor and display along with an optimized operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ only feature a 25-watt fast charging. / © NextPit

Besides the smaller Samsung Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+ model was first spotted carrying a 4755 mAh rated battery. The final number could be measured up at 4900 mAh, which is a 200 mAh difference on the Galaxy S23+ that our colleague Camila reviewed.

In addition to bigger battery packs, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are tipped to boast improved specs by incorporating Samsung's next-gen AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and bigger configurable memory. These devices are also said to feature flat sides as opposed to the slightly curved form on the Galaxy S23. Unfortunately, it's unknown if the 200 MP camera of the Ultra model will be shared with the standard snappers.

Based on the timing of the Galaxy S23's release, the Galaxy S24 could break cover by February in 2024. However, there are no pricing details revealed yet that would tell us whether we will see an uptick in the cost or not.

How would you change the Samsung Galaxy S24 to make it a worthy upgrade from its predecessor? Do you prefer to see a bigger screen or perhaps more megapixels on its primary camera? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.