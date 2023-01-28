Tech & Community
NextPit

No need for a case: Galaxy S23 will feature shatterproof Gorilla Glass Victus 2

2 min read 2 min 4 comments 4
Authored by: Jade Bryan
samsung galaxy s23 gorilla glass victus 2
© Corning

You might now have a reason not to put a protective case on a phone. Corning unveiled the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 at the end of 2022 which brings improved shatterproof protection even on rougher surfaces like concrete. The company has now confirmed that Samsung will be the first brand to use next-gen glass and likely in the upcoming Galaxy S23

According to Corning, the GG Victus 2 has been designed to offer better accidental drop protection than the previous generation. Despite phones getting larger and heavier, Corning says the Victus 2 could survive from a one-meter drop into the concrete pavement and much higher in asphalt at 2 meters height. It also added that the glass ships retained scratch resistance similar to Victus+ found on the Galaxy S22.

Sandwich glass design on Samsung Galaxy S23

Given the Galaxy S23 has not been announced yet, Corning has not clearly stated the device name that will debut the material. Likewise, it is presumed that the Galaxy S23 lineup will be the first to employ the GG Victus 2, which is slated to become official on February 1st during the Unpacked in-person event of the South Korean firm that will take place in San Francisco.

As for the Galaxy S23, the device may arrive with a "sandwich" glass design. Specifically, both the front and back sides of the phone will be protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the same method Samsung has utilized on the Galaxy S22 (review) and Galaxy S21.

Beyond the glasses, Samsung is expected to equip the flagship trio with its custom Armor aluminum frame, though we're yet to find out if there will be improvements on this component. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 could also benefit from IP68 water and dust resistance while both standard models are said to copy the minimalistic exterior of the Ultra.

Do you use a protective case on your phone or device? If yes, would you ditch it in a phone with Victus 2 glass? Our comment section is open for your answers. 

Source: Corning

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles

Recommended articles

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

4 comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
  •   2
    NormaHoward 28 minutes ago Link to comment

    Finally! There is a great way how you can work online from your home using your computer and earn in the same time... Only basic internet knowledge needed and fast internet connection... Earn as much as $3000 a week...
    W­w­w­.­B­i­z­p­a­y­1­.­c­o­m

  •   2
    Couresperet68 2 hours ago Link to comment

    full easy and very simple online money earning job to makes dollars online. from this job i have made $64296 in just 4 months. i just gave this work my spare time after my whole busy day because i am a student and this job changes my life completely. so simple work no special skills required for this job. get this by follow instructions on this page.

  •   2
    nodebeg 2 hours ago Link to comment

    My sisters friend has been averaging 8k for months now and she works about 30 hours a week. I can’t believe how easy it was once I tried it out. The potential with this is endless. OPEN
    >>clck.ru/333xgF

  •   2
    DorothyRaines 3 hours ago Link to comment

    Google pays $100 per hour. My last paycheck was $3500 working 40 hours a week online. My younger brother’s friend has been averaging 12000 for months now and he works about 30 hours a week. I can’t believe how easy it was once.
    For more details visit this article.. Www.workstar24.com

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing