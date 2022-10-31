Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera sample shot looks crazy impressive

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is again featured in a recent series of leaks. A purported sample shot taken using the 200MP sensor of the upcoming flagship shooter has been put side-by-side with Galaxy S22 Ultra's 108MP sample. The device referred to is a prototype model, but it is seen that Samsung is building the Galaxy S23 series as a promising camera phone for night and day shooting.

TL;DR

Alleged sample photo taken by the Galaxy S23 Ultra has been shared.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra's shot shows the advantages of the new 200MP sensor over the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung may announce the Galaxy S23 series in January or February 2023.

On their latest Weibo posting, reliable and prolific leaker IceUniverse has shared an image taken by the Galaxy Galaxy S23 Ultra. The cropped image in question is zoomed in 16 times and didn't use any AI enhancements. It is then compared to Galaxy S22 Ultra's shot that also used the same parameters.

Based on the visible difference, the image taken from the upcoming shooter has retained a massive amount of details, which are seen on the edgings of the walls and doors. As on the current flagship, the details are greatly reduced resulting in subjects becoming almost unrecognizable.

Galaxy S23 Ultra (left) vs Galaxy S22 Ultra (right) / © Weibo/u/IceUniverse

Although it is too early to conclude anything out of this single shot, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra camera may heavily rely on the extra megapixels of its 200 MP sensor. Beyond the raw advantages of a large sensor, the company may also incorporate a proprietary pixel binning by combining pixels to create a sharper output.

The South Korean firm is expected to announce the Ultra successor alongside with the standard Galaxy S23 (Plus) in January or February next year. It is speculated that the trio will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and will be equipped with bigger batteries. In addition, all three will share the same design with minor changes from the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Do you think Samsung will deliver a good camera with the Galaxy S23 Ultra? Let us know in the comment section.