Galaxy S23 (Ultra) leak suggests that Samsung has stopped innovating

Samsung's Galaxy S23 launch will be the biggest event to happen early next year. However, there might not be enough surprises left for Samsung to pull when it announces the trio following a handful of leaks. Unfortunately, that doesn't stop there. The latest one reveals the actual design of the devices through dummy models, further leaving little to the imagination.

If there were an award for a brand with the worst handling of confidential materials, Samsung is definitely vying for the top spot. The purported Galaxy S23 dummies were shared by Slashleaks that appear as the closest depiction to real-life models we could have. Although we can't vouch for their authenticity, the designs corroborate well previously reported renders.

Bland Galaxy S23 design

Notably, the outside changes include the revamped back for the Galaxy S23 (Plus) which gets rid of the contoured camera island in favor of a symmetrical, flatter, and minimalist layout. It also shows a slight change for the Galaxy S23 Ultra except it now boasts rounder sides with the same elliptical flat top and bottom.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Ultra dummy units / © Slashleaks

In addition, all three accommodate a SIM card tray on the left side while the array of physical buttons are placed on the right. Surprisingly, the dummy units suggest a fingerprint scanner placed on the power button. But this could be a major error given the current Galaxy S22 has an in-display sensor. Lastly, the USB port is located below, alongside the single speaker and an S Pen slot for the Ultra.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Get the discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra from Amazon. To device database

Galaxy S23's bigger batteries and better cameras

Samsung is expected to equip the Galaxy S23 lineup with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, bigger batteries, and improved cameras. Particularly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to get a new 200 MP sensor and 8K video at 30 fps. There is also no word yet on their prices, though Samsung is planning to hold an event in early February next year.

We want to know your thoughts about these alleged Galaxy S23 designs. Do you prefer the current Galaxy S22 styling or the upcoming one? Let us know in the comment section.