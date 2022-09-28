Like an Ultra: Galaxy S23 leak reveals plain-looking design

The leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 are suggesting that the South Korean giant could opt for iterative updates, at least in the design department. A set of images has been shared today revealing that Samsung will drop the camera island on its upcoming flagships in favor of an Ultra-inspired look.

TL;DR

Samsung to ditch the camera island on the Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 (Plus) will follow Galaxy S22 Ultra's design

Samsung is keeping the 25W charging speed for its next flagship

A prominent leaker, OnLeaks, published several computer-generated renders of both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. Despite Samsung playing safe, the rear design of the pair surprises us with a missing camera island that previously housed the triple sensor. Rather, the Galaxy S23 could inherit the non-contoured camera array and recessed LED flash of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 render with its camera rings / © Twitter/u/OnLeaks

In addition to the back panel, the front of the Galaxy S23 (Plus) is shown with unchanged punch hole layout along with a flat display. As per report, the bezel should be a smidge thicker compared to the Galaxy S22. But it's impossible to notice that change with these provided materials.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus render in black / © Twitter/u/OnLeaks

It was also mentioned that Samsung's Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will retain the screen sizes of their predecessors including the 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the dimensions of the Galaxy S23 are expected to be slightly taller and wider even on the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra model.

Other specs of the Galaxy S23

The entire Galaxy S23 lineup could benefit from the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and bigger batteries. There is also growing evidence that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is going to sport a massive 200MP main camera. It's still unclear if the standard models will receive any improvements in imaging. Lastly, a recent certification confirms that Samsung will continue to use a 25-watts charging rating for the non-ultra models.

What are your thoughts on these Galaxy S23 features and specs? Does it excite you? Let us hear your thoughts — we're listening.